SKAL Krabi announces fundraiser to aid establishment of elephant sanctuary

SKAL Krabi today announced that it has chosen to fully support the Krabi Elephant Sanctuary project founded by Mr Henrik Enevoldsen, who is a passionate local focused on creating a safe haven for Thailand’s mistreated elephants, and hopes to get support to rescue the burdened creatures.

Friday 1 September 2017, 11:22AM

SKAL is an international organisation for tourism professionals with branches across the globe.

To open the sanctuary, Mr Enevoldsen needs B35 million, and says he hopes to have the first 20mn before November, so he can buy the piece of land he has had put on hold and will hopefully become the foundation for a safe haven for abused elephants.

The next 15 million will go to building facilities for the elephants, which he says he hopes to start building around February 2018.

Mr Enevoldsen has received the backing of prominent elephant care activist Sangduen “Lek” Chailert, founder of the Elephant Nature Park, a sanctuary and rescue centre for elephants in Mae Taeng District, Chiang Mai.

In a video in both English and Thai, released by Skal Krabi Ms Chailert urges people to support Mr Enevoldsen in his endeavour to found a sanctuary in Krabi similar to hers.

SKAL Krabi has decided to make this project our charity of choice and we are now organizing our first charity event in full support of Henrik and this amazing project.

To make the event a success and to raise as much money as we can for Henrik, we are asking for support from the community and local businesses by providing prizes and items for the inaugural SKAL Krabi Elephant Sanctuary Auction Fundraiser.

The event will be held at the new Mountain View Complex in Ao Nang, Krabi on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

C and C Marine

All proceeds from the evening will be donated to Henrik Enevoldsen and the Krabi Elephant Sanctuary. We are expecting over 200 locals and business people to attend what is sure to be the social event of the year with professional auctioneer and MC to ensure the evening is an outstanding success.

Please help us support this wonderful cause by not only attending on the night but also by donation of a small or big prize that we can auction on the night to help and save Thailand’s much loved national animals – Elephants!

Mr Enevoldsen says: “Our mission is that Krabi Elephant Sanctuary will rescue elephants from the southern part of Thailand and give them a forever home. We’ll give them an eco-friendly home with care, love and respect. The elephants will get a life in their natural habitat without riding, bull-hooks, chains or shows. They will be able to roam free and just be elephants. Our sanctuary also aims to educate the children of the future in animal welfare and taking care of the environment.

“Krabi Elephant Sanctuary will be the home for old, abused, blind and retired elephants from the tourist and logging industry. We’ll work together with Save Elephant Foundation and use their expertise to make the best sanctuary for the elephants,” he added.

SKAL Krabi, in it’s press release announcing the event, said: “We are proud to do what we can to support this initiative on behalf of Krabi’s travel and tourism professionals and local community and businesses at large”

 

For more information visit: krabielephantsanctuary.org

 

 
