PHUKET: Skål International Phuket, the local chapter of the international hospitality organisation Skål International, has elected a new board at its annual general meeting held in Phuket.



By The Phuket News

Monday 10 August 2020, 11:32AM

The Skål International Phuket AGM was held at the InterContinental Phuket Resort on Aug 6. Photo; AJ Wood

Andrew J Wood, who serves as President of Skål International Bangkok as well as Vice President of both Skål International Thailand and Skål International Southeast Asia (SEA), was on the island for the occasion.

“On my road trip visit to Krabi and Phuket, I was fortunate to attend a SKÅL meeting in both towns. As President of SKÅL Bangkok it is always a great opportunity to visit my sister clubs in Thailand,” reported Mr Wood.

“Throughout the world we have 345 clubs in 104 countries. SKÅL is represented locally, nationally and regionally, I am honoured to wear three hats in the World of Skål being VP in both Skål Thailand and Skål Asia,” he added.

“Having exceeded a 25% quorum of members the Skål Phuket AGM opened with Acting President Robert De Graaf with his welcome of all to the meeting including founding member Methee Tanmanatragul,” Mr Wood noted.

Apologies had been received from Skål International Thailand President Wolfgang Grimm.

“In his opening remarks Robert mentioned his special thanks to Past President Richard Valentine who is recovering well.

“Due to the cancellation of the Skål Asia Conference which had been slated for June this year, that along with much of the islands tourism industry had stopped in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic,” Mr Wood reported.

“Robert went on to thank the Phuket Exco for their continued hard work in a chaotic year for tourism globally,” he added.

Reports were presented by members of the committee followed by the election of the new 2020-22 board of officers, as follows:

President Robert de Graaff

VP Krit Srabua

Secretary François Laing

Treasurer Kevin Rautenbach

Young Skål Ben Tabateau

Marketing Fred R. Muenger

Digital Niklas Wagner

“A good turnout afterwards on the beach lawn of the Resort for the monthly networking event with 40-50 people in attendance had a real buzz,” Mr Mr Wood noted.

For further information about Skål International Phuket, people may contact Francois Laing at francoislaing@gmail.com

SKÅL INTERNATIONAL KRABI

The meeting in Krabi took place on July 29 at the five-star Anana Ecological Resort.

Billed as a Krabi “SOS” Dinner meeting by resort owner and club President Wolfgang Grimm, Mr Grimm issued his SOS message (“Spirit of Sharing”) and the meeting discussed how to be an active driver of the local tourism community and in these unprecedented times, develop new and different strategies to make our jobs and our communities more sustainable in a Covid world, Mr Wood noted.

Guest speaker was Kevin Rautenbach, Snr VP Skal Thailand, who presented Krabi Destination Domain www.krabivacations.com to promote the best carbon conscious hotel and tour products of the destination.

The distribution and booking platform will be provided by Traveliko OTA free of charge. The one-time charge for the new website and service was presented during the meeting.

All channel manager reservations from the website are free of commission.

At the meeting Mr Rautenbach also discussed CSR projects that protect nature and resolve hunger in Krabi, also carbon offset ideas such as creating edible light hydroponic landscapes on flat roof tops and/or participate to grow/protect trees, mangroves and seagrass in association with offset organisations.

“Anana was not fully open on the day of the meeting, however Wolfgang felt it was important that we meet face-to-face to consider the benefits of cooperation. The resort opened to guests a few days later and is now operational following lockdown,” Mr Wood said.

The event was free of charge with the meal being provided by three Krabi institutions; Anana Ecological Resort, Umberto’s Italian Cuisine and Cooper’s Speciality Kitchen.

“With 30 attendees it was a great turnout for this small resort town! We had a very interactive two- way dialogue led by President Wolfgang after dinner about what Krabi Skalleagues would like to see happen going forward and they gave a good strong affirmation on the clubs plan to make Krabi the No.1 ecotourism resort destination in Thailand after VP Kevin Rautenbach’s excellent presentation on Destination Marketing,” Mr Wood explained.

Two Skalleagues over the course of the evening donated over two rai (3,200sqm) of flat roof and ground space for Skal Krabi’s use for eco-friendly projects. To be able to convert unused space into areas for reusable community projects such as agriculture including edible landscapes.

President Wolfgang commented, “What a great night. What a great result. We launched an idea to explore tourism related Community Farming on a Roof in Krabi Town and land in Klong Muang provided free of charge.

“Amazing! Two members immediately volunteered their properties to initiate this milestone project.”

For further information about Skål International Krabi, people may contact Wolfgang Grimm at md@ananakrabi.com

SKÅL INTERNATIONAL BANGKOK

The Bangkok Club will have its next meeting (a cocktail dinner) tomorrow (Tuesday, Aug 11) from 5:30pm at the Riva Surya hotel.

For further information, contact Pichai Visutriratana at events.skalbkk@gmail.com









