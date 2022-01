Skål Phuket Dinner at Blue Tree

Start From: Thursday 20 January 2022, 06:00PM to Thursday 20 January 2022, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Dear Members, Colleagues, & Friends of Skål Phuket You are invited to join us for the 1st Skål Phuket Dinner of 2022 at Blue Tree Phuket from 18.00-22.00. Guest speakers include Daniel Steinke, Managing Director of Blue Tree Phuket & Bart Duykers, Area Director of BB&B Thailand. Become a member and connect with the biggest Travel & Tourism professional network. Being part of Skål Thailand offers you a wide range of benefits.