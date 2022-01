Skål Phuket Dinner at Baan Rim Pa

Start From: Thursday 17 March 2022, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Join Skål International Phuket at Baan Rim Pa Kalim for dinner in February This multi-award-winning restaurant has proven to be a favorite to international travelers, ex-pats and locals. Baan Rim Pa boasts an incredible cliff-side location directly over the Andaman Sea. Become a member and connect with the biggest Travel & Tourism professional network. Being part of Skål Thailand offers you a wide range of benefits.