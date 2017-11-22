Unleash your inner hippie this November at the Skål Phuket Charity Event being held on Saturday, November 25 at 7pm until midnight at the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort.

Wednesday 22 November 2017, 04:04PM

The theme for the Skål Phuket Charity Event in 2015 was ‘Grease’.

Come dressed in your hippiest and coolest clothes to stand a chance to win a prize for the best costume. Be as elaborate as you like, or just stick a flower behind your ear and a peace sign around your neck, and share in the peace and love that will abound.

The evening starts with a reception where there will be a welcome drink, traditional Thai dancing from children at the Baan Tha Kaow School on Koh Yao Noi and an opportunity to try some free samples from their sponsors. This will be followed by a magnificent buffet laid on by the Hilton and accompanied by free flow drinks from the sponsors.

Making a special appearance this year are the Phuket Skål Dancers who will once again amaze you with a special routine based on the “Flower Power” theme of the evening – it’s bound to be absolutely “Hair” raising!

Throughout the evening there will be opportunities to donate to supported charities through a raffle, silent auction and main auction, so come along and get ready to bid.

You can see what prizes have been donated on their Facebook Page: facebook.com/SkalPhuket. And if you would like to donate a prize then please email: rewards@wotzonrewards.com. This year they are also accepting bids on the auction prizes from people unable to come but would still like to offer support.More information on how to do this on the Facebook page.

This year, the charities that Skål Phuket will be supporting include the Pimali Foundation – the aim of the PIMALI project is to assist underprivileged youth and orphans, aged 17 and older, who have finished their compulsory schooling in Thailand.

The aid will involve providing them with basic practical hotel training for one year, in order to secure a professional future for them in the hospitality industry, as well as provide financial independence.

The program also includes placement in a suitable hotel for practical experience as part of their training with a view to them being employed there at the end of the placement.

They will also be supporting the Pascal Frei Charity Fund for the Baan Tha Kaow School on Koh Yao Noi. This is a state school based on Ko Yao Noi – an island near Phuket where they have their annual weekend away.

Their help here is practical and aimed at improving the atmosphere that the children can learn in. Previous funding has been used for the rebuilding of the dining area and this year they will be building new toilets for both boys and girls.

Last but not least, they will also be supporting the PIWC Scholarship Fund. The Phuket International Women’s Club provides funding for under-privileged children in the Phuket and Phang Nga region from kindergarten to university. Currently there are over 200 children receiving scholarships with 700-plus scholarships granted since its inception in 1990.

Skål is a professional organisation of tourism leaders around the world promoting global tourism and friendship. It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry.

Its members, the industry’s managers and executives, meet at local, national, regional and international levels to discuss and pursue topics of common interest. They meet every third Thursday at a different venue each month.

So go and party with them, have a great time, support local charities and unleash your inner hippie!

Tickets are B3,500 on the door but can be purchased in advance for B2,750 from committee members or online at: phuketticketmaster.com. For more info please email: contact@skalphuket.org. The Phuket News and Live 89.5 are proud media sponsors of this event.