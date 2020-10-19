Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Skål Krabi inaugurates first rooftop ‘Community Farm’

Skål Krabi inaugurates first rooftop ‘Community Farm’

KRABI: Skal Krabi recently inaugurated a rooftop community farming concept to help feed local communities during these unprecedented challenging times.

EnvironmentCommunity
By Andrew J Wood

Monday 19 October 2020, 03:27PM

Owners of flat roofs are invited to allow communities greening their property with edible landscapes by installing hydroponic and aquaponic farms. Photo: AJ Wood

Owners of flat roofs are invited to allow communities greening their property with edible landscapes by installing hydroponic and aquaponic farms. Photo: AJ Wood

Owners of flat roofs are invited to allow communities greening their property with edible landscapes by installing hydroponic and aquaponic farms. Photo: AJ Wood

Owners of flat roofs are invited to allow communities greening their property with edible landscapes by installing hydroponic and aquaponic farms. Photo: AJ Wood

Members of Skal Krabi funded the community farms infrastructure with Song Phupha Organic Farm providing professional guidance. Photo: AJ Wood

Members of Skal Krabi funded the community farms infrastructure with Song Phupha Organic Farm providing professional guidance. Photo: AJ Wood

« »

Wolfgang Grimm, President of Skal International Krabi and National President of Skal International Thailand, welcomed the presence of the presidents of the Krabi Chamber of Commerce; Krabi Hotel Association and Krabi Tourism Association, to witness how to contribute to sustainable living and tourism at the Castle Residence in Krabi.

Owners of flat roofs are invited to allow communities greening their property with edible landscapes by installing hydroponic and aquaponic farms, thereby reducing their carbon impact and at the same time allowing the community to benefit from the trading of organic salad sold to hotels, restaurants and local markets. 

Alternatively hotels and restaurants are encouraged to explore how farming can be embedded into community tourism itineraries like the Thalane River Eco Cruise powered by solar energy, using an electric-powered longtail boat. This is operated by the eco- award-winning ANANA Ecological Resort Krabi. Guests can visit the mangroves and bird sanctuaries and then experience the tranquil life on the river with organic refreshments, using the community farms produce, during a visit to a private beach. 

All transfers from Ao Nang and Klong Muang are eco-friendly using carbon-neutral vans.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Members of Skal Krabi funded the community farms infrastructure with Song Phupha Organic Farm providing professional guidance. 

Skal Krabi offers ongoing advice and support to more communities with the hope that the local government and the Tourism Authority (TAT) will consider participating too, explained Wolfgang.

In the long term it is hoped such Initiatives will contribute to an intact ecological environment that reduces over-tourism while encouraging and empowering the community to invest time and money into the future of their children, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

United We Can!
The Play’s The Thing: Panto or Pantomime? Here we come!
Sustainably Yours: Sustainability, Philosophy and Happiness
Unleashed: Guilty as charged!
Oscar-worthy ‘The Assistant’ puts Hollywood’s dark practices in the spotlight
Phuket Christian group comes to the rescue of suffering soi dog
A Children’s community production helmed by acclaimed director Eva Jin
Healthy Habits: COVID-19 and Metabolic Syndrome, could diet help?
A Meal with…  Mindfulness
UWC Thailand represents Thailand in Top 100 Global School Showcase at World Education Week
Soi Dog marks World Rabies Day 2020 with vaccination drive
Michelin Guide Thailand 2021 introduces two new awards and a new distinction
Getting ‘Buffaloed’ is a good thing
Asia Pop 40 counts down Top 140 songs in Asia of the last decade
A Community Rises: UWC Thailand’s Project Independence

 

Phuket community
Phuket island medical hub in the works

Foreign Insurances have a strong position. It are them who at the end pay the Phuket hospital bills ...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

....Want to remain a status quo.... Shooting at peaceful demonstrators is not possible anymore. Tho...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

In General, Thai officialdom is stubborn, not willing to see and understand changes. They just put ...(Read More)

Austrian man, 68, dies after 12-story fall in Patong

Where are his personal items? Who can give informations?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

Infection rate should never be the issue. If 100 20 year olds get infected, the deaths = 0! If 100 ...(Read More)

Phuket island medical hub in the works

@JohnC + Goldwing, A regimental job to be done by foreign insurance firms, to investigate competence...(Read More)

Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok

America needs 4 more years of President Donald Trump. Do not vote for Biden, the Pro Abortion Baby K...(Read More)

Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok

I sincerely hope there is "Covid-19 Killer" in that blue dye, otherwise all the idiot prot...(Read More)

Quarantine for Covid may be cut to 10 days

Oh boy...shaving a whopping 4 days off will have people flocking here in droves! Especially if they...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

The Kingdom is from high to lower levels very experienced in finding middle ways, but that comes wit...(Read More)

 

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
K9 Point
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Kvik Phuket
Thai Residential

 