Skål Krabi inaugurates first rooftop ‘Community Farm’

KRABI: Skal Krabi recently inaugurated a rooftop community farming concept to help feed local communities during these unprecedented challenging times.

By Andrew J Wood

Monday 19 October 2020, 03:27PM

Owners of flat roofs are invited to allow communities greening their property with edible landscapes by installing hydroponic and aquaponic farms. Photo: AJ Wood

Wolfgang Grimm, President of Skal International Krabi and National President of Skal International Thailand, welcomed the presence of the presidents of the Krabi Chamber of Commerce; Krabi Hotel Association and Krabi Tourism Association, to witness how to contribute to sustainable living and tourism at the Castle Residence in Krabi.

Owners of flat roofs are invited to allow communities greening their property with edible landscapes by installing hydroponic and aquaponic farms, thereby reducing their carbon impact and at the same time allowing the community to benefit from the trading of organic salad sold to hotels, restaurants and local markets.

Alternatively hotels and restaurants are encouraged to explore how farming can be embedded into community tourism itineraries like the Thalane River Eco Cruise powered by solar energy, using an electric-powered longtail boat. This is operated by the eco- award-winning ANANA Ecological Resort Krabi. Guests can visit the mangroves and bird sanctuaries and then experience the tranquil life on the river with organic refreshments, using the community farms produce, during a visit to a private beach.

All transfers from Ao Nang and Klong Muang are eco-friendly using carbon-neutral vans.

Members of Skal Krabi funded the community farms infrastructure with Song Phupha Organic Farm providing professional guidance.

Skal Krabi offers ongoing advice and support to more communities with the hope that the local government and the Tourism Authority (TAT) will consider participating too, explained Wolfgang.

In the long term it is hoped such Initiatives will contribute to an intact ecological environment that reduces over-tourism while encouraging and empowering the community to invest time and money into the future of their children, he added.