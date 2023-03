Skål International Phuket Dinner at RPM

Start From: Friday 21 April 2023, 04:30PM to Friday 21 April 2023, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Get aboard the 40 ft catamaran Sunset Traveler for a sunset cruise on the Andaman Sea. With a tasting from Blackbird Group and Italian dinner on the boardwalk at Isola Ristorante at Royal Phuket Marina. The date is Friday, April 21. Max capacity for 26 people on board the catamaran and in the restaurant. Dress: smart casual. Registration - 1645-1715, Sundowner cruise on the Sunset Traveler - 1715-1845, Tasting and Italian dinner from 1845. Visit - facebook.com/SkalPhuket