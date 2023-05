Skål International Phuket Dinner at KEP restaurant

Start From: Thursday 18 May 2023, 06:00PM to Thursday 18 May 2023, 10:00PM

Our Host of the month of May, Peter Khor Keh Hock, welcomes Skalleagues and Friends to their Spectacular KEP restaurant in Chalong pier. This will be a different dining experience for Skalleagues. Chef Chai uses special dry age techniques. Registration 1800-1830. Dress code: Smart Casual. More info - facebook.com/SkalPhuket