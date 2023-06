Skål International Phuket Dinner at Kenny Rogers Roaster

Start From: Thursday 15 June 2023, 06:00PM to Thursday 15 June 2023, 09:00PM

Our Host of the month of June, Raghu Raghunath, welcomes Skalleagues and friends to his grill restaurant, Kenny Rogers Roasters. A casual, yet professional and friendly evening at Boat Avenue, Cherntalay. At Kenny Rogers Roasters they guarantee you’ll be spoilt for choice. Their ’slow cook roasting’ techniques brings a sense of charm to the table. Members THB 1,200, non-Members THB 1,600 P.P. Booking and more info - contact@skalphuket.org