Skål International Phuket Dinner at Infuse Restaurant

Monthly dinner of Skal International Phuket for good food, good drinks, casual business, friendship, fellowship and fun, from 6pm, the 3rd Thursday of every month. For more details visit - www.facebook.com/SkalPhuket

Person : Skål International Phuket
Address : Infuse Restaurant - Diamond Resort Phuket - Cherntalay
Website :
http://www.facebook.com/events/981270133...

 

Phuket community
B13mn pavilion to honour royal visit at Surin Beach demolished over disrepair

Follow da monaaaaaaaaaaaay....(Read More)

Police mediate Russian-American conflict in Phuket condo

According to Kurt it must be the typical violent "Soviet"DNA ! Oh,wait. The American guy i...(Read More)

Russian man drowns at Rawai villa

Vulgar, insensitive comment from JohnC as expected....(Read More)

School denies expelling lese majeste teen

John C..."everyone knows"? ... I don't know, and probably most others....(Read More)

Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees

Do away with 90 day reporting for retirement visa would help, its a waste of both farang and immigra...(Read More)

Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees

They should low the retirement age to 40. I'm retired and spend money here it's better then ...(Read More)

Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees

They should low the retirement age to 40. I'm retired and spend money here it's better then ...(Read More)

DSI raids Phuket accountants over B440mn in nominee companies

And now what they can do? If a company is own by foreigners only 39% and the rest to thais there is ...(Read More)

Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees

Woo foreign retirees? If the Tourist Council has anything to do with foreign retirees, who contribut...(Read More)

DSI raids Phuket accountants over B440mn in nominee companies

DSI Maj Suriya conclusions make clear he has to start his investigation at Land Office to open succe...(Read More)

 

