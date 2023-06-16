Skål International Phuket Dinner at Infuse Restaurant

Monthly dinner of Skal International Phuket for good food, good drinks, casual business, friendship, fellowship and fun, from 6pm, the 3rd Thursday of every month. For more details visit - www.facebook.com/SkalPhuket
Start From: Thursday 20 July 2023, 06:00PM to Thursday 20 July 2023, 10:00PM
|Person :
|Skål International Phuket
|Address :
|Infuse Restaurant - Diamond Resort Phuket - Cherntalay
|Website :
