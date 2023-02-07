Skål International Phuket Dinner at Albatross Cafe

Start From: Thursday 16 February 2023, 06:00PM to Thursday 16 February 2023, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Former President Robert de Graff is mine host at his eponymous Albatross Cafe overlooking the lagoon at Laguna--and it’s a very special occasion. It was almost 25-year’s-ago on 1 April 1998, that Robert opened Albatross Cafe. Robert assures us he has a few surprises up his sleeve during the evening. Skalleagues and guests can rest assured of a superb meal in one of Phuket’s finest settings, overlooking the tranquil lagoon as Robert and Odd and their experienced team cater to every whim. And, if it rains, don’t worry. You can move under cover.