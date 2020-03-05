Skål Asia Congress in Phuket postponed

PHUKET: The 49th Skål Asia Congress, to be held in Phuket from June 25-28 with representatives from the professional tourism and hospitality organisation Skål International, has been postponed due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 5 March 2020, 09:26AM

Sanjay Datta, President of the Skål International Asian Area Committee, broke the news with an email to members yesterday (Mar 4).

“Over the past days, the Skål Asian Area Board has been monitoring the events around the spreading of the new coronavirus with growing concerns.

“We expect that the rising travel restrictions will complicate a proper and smooth execution of the Asia Congress, scheduled to take place in Phuket this June,” Mr Datta wrote.

“After a consulted decision, we therefore had to decide to postpone the Congress,” he confirmed.

“It’s a little too early to decide on the future dates and venue of the Skål Asia Congress, and we shall convey the same to you in due course,” Mr Datta noted.

“We truly regret this difficult step and we hope for your understanding,” he added.