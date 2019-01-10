Asia’s leading yacht dealer, Simpson Marine returns to Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous as the biggest exhibitor at the show.

marinetourismtransporteconomics

By Sponsored

Thursday 10 January 2019, 06:18PM

Previously known as PIMEX; rebranded as Phuket Rendezvous in 2018, the Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous is a new incarnation of the two previously major successful boat shows making 2019 a bigger show to anticipate.

To mark this special occasion and start the new year in style, Simpson Marine will be having nine impressive line-ups, including six Thailand premieres at the show; namely:

Sanlorenzo SL 78 – Thailand Premiere

Monte Carlo Yachts 70

Monte Carlo Yachts 65

Beneteau Gran Turismo 50 – Thailand Premiere

Beneteau Gran Turismo 46

Lagoon 50 – Thailand Premiere

Lagoon 40 – Thailand Premiere

Aquila 44 – Thailand Premiere

Flyer 8.8 – Thailand Premiere

Stunning display with six Thailand Premieres

The impressive fleet is a good representation of Simpson Marine’s wide variety of yacht offers; all of which bears a prestigious name in the industry. The range of line up at the show is a good variation of yachts to meet different owner’s desire. There is something for everyone.

Richard Allen, General Manager of Simpson Marine, says “We are very pleased with our confirmed line up at the 2019 Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous. To have nine yachts with six Thailand premieres is a great achievement and a showcase of Simpson Marine’s rich portfolio of the world’s best brands. There will be something for everyone starting with Sanlorenzo, Monte Carlo Yachts, Beneteau power, Lagoon Catamarans and Aquila Power Catamarans. As every year, the show is a great chance to meet our owners and buyers, and with this year our largest display to date and the biggest display at the show, we are sure it’s going to be a great event. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Yacht Experts with Yacht Charter and Yacht Care Services

Simpson Marine yacht expertise does not stop at finding owners a new yacht. Their Yacht Charter and Yacht Care team will also be present at the show to share their knowledge in their respective fields. Simpson Yacht Charter team will be present to discuss about charter investment. While the Yacht Care team shares about yacht management program on handling the technical aspects of yacht ownership through their attentive approach. All departments will be available throughout the show for all your boating enquiries.

Schedule viewings with Simpson Marine is available at thailand@simpsonmarine.com

For more information, please visit www.simpsonmarine.com