THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Simpson Marine to present nine exciting line-ups at the 2019 Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous

Asia’s leading yacht dealer, Simpson Marine returns to Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous as the biggest exhibitor at the show.

marinetourismtransporteconomics
By Sponsored

Thursday 10 January 2019, 06:18PM

Simpson Marine returns to Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous as the biggest exhibitor at the show.

Simpson Marine returns to Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous as the biggest exhibitor at the show.

Simpson Marine returns to Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous as the biggest exhibitor at the show.

Simpson Marine returns to Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous as the biggest exhibitor at the show.

Simpson Marine returns to Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous as the biggest exhibitor at the show.

Simpson Marine returns to Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous as the biggest exhibitor at the show.

Simpson Marine returns to Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous as the biggest exhibitor at the show.

Simpson Marine returns to Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous as the biggest exhibitor at the show.

Simpson Marine returns to Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous as the biggest exhibitor at the show.

Simpson Marine returns to Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous as the biggest exhibitor at the show.

Simpson Marine returns to Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous as the biggest exhibitor at the show.

Simpson Marine returns to Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous as the biggest exhibitor at the show.

Previously known as PIMEX; rebranded as Phuket Rendezvous in 2018, the Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous is a new incarnation of the two previously major successful boat shows making 2019 a bigger show to anticipate.

To mark this special occasion and start the new year in style, Simpson Marine will be having nine impressive line-ups, including six Thailand premieres at the show; namely:

  • Sanlorenzo SL 78 – Thailand Premiere
  • Monte Carlo Yachts 70
  • Monte Carlo Yachts 65
  • Beneteau Gran Turismo 50 – Thailand Premiere
  • Beneteau Gran Turismo 46
  • Lagoon 50 – Thailand Premiere
  • Lagoon 40 – Thailand Premiere
  • Aquila 44 – Thailand Premiere
  • Flyer 8.8 – Thailand Premiere

Stunning display with six Thailand Premieres

The impressive fleet is a good representation of Simpson Marine’s wide variety of yacht offers; all of which bears a prestigious name in the industry. The range of line up at the show is a good variation of yachts to meet different owner’s desire. There is something for everyone.

Richard Allen, General Manager of Simpson Marine, says “We are very pleased with our confirmed line up at the 2019 Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous. To have nine yachts with six Thailand premieres is a great achievement and a showcase of Simpson Marine’s rich portfolio of the world’s best brands. There will be something for everyone starting with Sanlorenzo, Monte Carlo Yachts, Beneteau power, Lagoon Catamarans and Aquila Power Catamarans. As every year, the show is a great chance to meet our owners and buyers, and with this year our largest display to date and the biggest display at the show, we are sure it’s going to be a great event. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Yacht Experts with Yacht Charter and Yacht Care Services

Simpson Marine yacht expertise does not stop at finding owners a new yacht. Their Yacht Charter and Yacht Care team will also be present at the show to share their knowledge in their respective fields. Simpson Yacht Charter team will be present to discuss about charter investment. While the Yacht Care team shares about yacht management program on handling the technical aspects of yacht ownership through their attentive approach. All departments will be available throughout the show for all your boating enquiries.

Schedule viewings with Simpson Marine is available at thailand@simpsonmarine.com

For more information, please visit www.simpsonmarine.com

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Jam-packed 2019 Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous Opens
Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous Driving Growth Of Marine Leisure Tourism In Thailand
B100mn baht in sales recorded at Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Phuket Governor to appeal to Cabinet for B108mn to improve marine safety
PM Prayut calls for tourism safety across all forms of transport
Phuket tour boat disaster: Wave of cancellations spurs damage-control offensive
Phuket Deep Sea Port B345mn bid to target cruise-liner tourists
Phuket Poll: Build the Kra Canal
Singapore developer enters deal for new B579mn marina in Phuket
Essence of experience: Thailand Yacht Show experiential format takes shape
Phuket industry chiefs say minimum wage hike impact negligible
Phuket Opinion: What will it take?

 

Phuket community
Saudi teen runaway in Bangkok is ’legitimate refugee’: UN

How about the Saudi woman Dina Ali Lasloom? Stopped in Philippines in April 2017 when she attented t...(Read More)

Phuket dodges major economic impact from Pabuk

Most of the tourists who were going on a boat trip these days had paid these boat trips for long tim...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

So what you are saying is that my property on the beach is not private property? That I have no prop...(Read More)

Phuket dodges major economic impact from Pabuk

The situation was handled very well? Hahaha, There was nothing to handle on Phuket. Just a bit of ...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Here we have it: Something happens out there visible from mr Wiwat's office. Now he waits that s...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Free Marine Dept hotline 1199, for thai language only! Why on earth has a Marine Department not e...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

If you can't "fix" it, and no-one actually asks you to, then why [complain] about some...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

I don't have "idols" but I do see some sense in comments made a some, fact is the Thai...(Read More)

Haze returns to Bangkok as long holiday ends

Have trees, trees, parks, parks, trees along all the roads to absorb the filth. Create a nice Bangko...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

How I would fix it ?? I can't fix it anyway.So why should i waste my time with stupid suggestion...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo
Thailand Yacht Show
ZUMA Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor

 