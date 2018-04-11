PHANG NGA: Two speedboats caught fire at a pier in Thai Muang, north of Phuket, with three boat attendants injured earlier today (April 11).

Wednesday 11 April 2018, 03:06PM

Police received reports of a boat incident at the “Por Duang Thaweeporn 1” pier in Tab Lamu at about 11am, said Capt Jaran Srirak of the Thai Muang Police.

Officers arrived at the scene to see the two boats on fire. Firefighters successfully put out the flames.

Earlier, the tour speedboat Da Marine had left the Tab Lamu Pier with tourists for the Similan islands but made a U-turn due to an engine problem.

Tourists were safely moved to another boat.

The defective boat was then brought the Por Duang Thaweeporn 1 pier for inspection.

The fire later spread to another tour speedboat, the Da Marine 1, docked next to it.

The three injured people are two Thais and a Myanmar worker.

The injured were sent to Thai Muang Hospital and the naval hospital at the Royal Thai Navy base at Tab Lamu.

Police are ere investigating the cause of the fire.

Read original story here.