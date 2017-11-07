ICE HOCKEY: The Siam Hockey League (SHL), Thailand’s most competitive ice hockey league, enters its second season this Sunday (Nov 12) with a schedule running through to a championship final to be held on March 17.

Tuesday 7 November 2017, 10:01AM

SC Titanium have this year be rebranded as Expedia. Photo: Tadamasa Nagayama

SHL season two features a title sponsor (the Sport Corner Bar), thus for the 2017-18 season the league with be officially called the Sport Corner Siam Hockey League. Sport Corner teamed with sister bar Titanium last year to sponsor the championship team.

The season brings two new sponsors, both global brands, Expedia and Hertz, and they will join remaining sponsors Aware (Technology Solutions for Business) and the Sukhumvit Spitfires to form the four-team league.

Early favorites are Expedia (formerly SC Titanium) as captain Mike Wilson, and league-leading scorer and SHL President John Schachnovsky, return along with a core veteran defence, which will make this team very hard to beat.

Along with Wilson, all four captains from last year are returning with Justin St. Denis helming the new Hertz squad (formerly Hooters Nana); Patrik Lundback, who last year won the REV RUNNR trophy as the SHL’s best defenceman, is back leading Aware; and Brad Wilson is captaining the Sukhumvit Spitfires again.

The league will not only feature the best expat players in Thailand, but a large number of the Thai national team players will play in the SHL as will their Finnish coach, the superb blueliner, Juhani Ijas.

NHL defenceman and two-time Stanley Cup champion Johnny Oduya has graciously sponsored an annual SHL scholarship and this year’s winner is Chayutapon Kulrat, a member of the Thai National Team.

With ice rinks now open in Chiang Mai, Korat, Udonthai, Had Yai, Pattaya and Bangkok, the sport of ice hockey is catching on in the Kingdom, especially with the success of the Thai national team (gold-medal winners in their tier at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo this year, and silver-medal winners at the recent SEA Games, held in Kuala Lumpur).

Admission is free and all games take place at the Rink, 7th floor, Central Grand Rama 9, on either Thursday or Sunday night, with the first game starting at 8:30pm and the second game at 9:30pm. Rolling Stone Wood Fired Pizza will again present “player of the game” awards to the outstanding player in both contests.

Please come and check out the most exciting game on ice; live in Bangkok.

For more info: www.siamhockeyleague.com; www.facebook.com/SHLhockeyThailand/