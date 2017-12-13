The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Set sail for Sunday brunch at The Boathouse

Carly Simon would have loved it! Walking into the luxurious, newly-renovated and re-launched Boathouse on Kata Beach is indeed just like “walking onto a yacht” as she sang in her iconic global hit of 1972 – “You’re so Vain”.

Baz Daniel

Saturday 16 December 2017, 01:00PM

Allegedly she was singing about toy boy film star Warren Beatty, a member of the Hollywood glitterati, all of whom would have felt right at home at Boathouse’s first Sunday brunch of the 2017 Phuket High Season.

Boathouse closed its gorgeous portals for a five month renovation in May when new owners HPL Boutique Collection Hotels took over, and the results were splendidly displayed for all to see at this first brunch.

Modelled on the interior of a luxury superyacht, the chic modernist interior, complete with state-of-the-art open kitchen, gleaming grand piano, welcoming bar, smiling staff and even portholes on the walls, embraced us with warmth and elegance.

The deep hospitality for which Boathouse has become world famous since its 1989 launch, was clearly on display as the smiling staff seated us on the newly-modelled and expanded outside terrace overlooking the pristine sands of Kata Beach. You can choose to dine inside in the air-conditioning, or on this divine terrace, so close to the breaking Andaman’s Sea’s waves that you feel you can almost touch them.

For us, it was a “no-brainer!”

On such a lovely December day as this, to sit on the Boathouse terrace and take the first invigorating sip of bubbly, was a transcendent experience that made us feel we’d arrived at the centre of the universe and never wanted to leave!

The Boathouse’s brunch cuisine is as spectacular as its views and location, and took us on a gastronomic carousel-ride through a cornucopia of the freshest seafood, all cooked to perfection. The fresh oyster and crustacean bar, foie gras station, mussel pot, and the Boathouse’s famous lobster bisque with lobster ravioli were all there, just begging to be sampled.

The NAKA Island

There were healthful crunchy mixed salads and an a la carte selection of wonderful cooked meats, all utilising the best global and local produce, such as lamb from New Zealand’s hillcrests, prime US beef from the prairie grasslands, salmon from Norway’s deep, icy fjords, and foie gras and truffles from the loamy pastures of France’s heart. All the great gastronomic signatures were there and all were prepared masterfully in the Boathouse’s new open kitchen.

The Boathouse has been the proud recipient of a Tatler “Best Restaurant” listing and a Wine Spectator “Best of Award of Excellence” every year since 2006 and their spectacular cellar is testament to the continuance of the dedication to offer the finest libations from all around the world.

Here’s two insider tips to make your Sundays spectacular from now on.
Firstly, make a note in your diary as the Boathouse brunches are every first and third Sunday of the month and are differently themed each time.

For example this weekend’s (Dec 17) brunch is the “Brittany Fisherman’s Harvest” and the two in January will be “The Ultimate Lobster Mastication!” and “The Great Meat Feast”, with other exciting themes to come in the following months.

Secondly, look at Boathouse’s amazing cheese and dessert selection when you arrive, then plan your meal backwards from there. Good cheese selections are hard to find in Phuket and the Boathouse selection is truly spectacular, so you’ll want to leave sufficient tummy space to do it justice. And if you see Carly Simon and Warren Beatty there… pass it on!

 

For more information or reservations call 076 330 015-7 or visit the website at: boathouse-phuket.com

 

 
