Serious charges await bare-butts Americans

BANGKOK: Police yesterday (Nov 29) prepared serious computer crime and religious insult charges with possible imprisonment for two American men arrested at Don Mueang airport Tuesday night (Nov 28) for posting photos of their bare buttocks taken at the Temple of Dawn.

Bangkok Post

Thursday 30 November 2017, 09:23AM

A photo doctored and released by the Immigration Bureau shows two American men arrested at Don Mueang airport, Bangkok, Tuesday night. Photo: Immigration Bureau
A photo doctored and released by the Immigration Bureau shows two American men arrested at Don Mueang airport, Bangkok, Tuesday night. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Col Jarupat Thongkomol, chief of the Bangkok Yai Police Station, said yesterday (Nov 29) that both confessed to the act and had been fined B5,000 on Tuesday night for getting naked in public. The fine was the heaviest permissible for the offence.

However, the station chief also said police were preparing more charges against the Americans, because they posted their photos on the internet and took photos of their naked body parts at a religious site.

They would be charged with violating the computer crime law for posting pornographic pictures online and breaching Section 206 of the criminal law concerning behaviour at a religious place that insults the religion, Col Jarupat said.

The offence under the computer crime act is liable to a jail term of up to five years and/or a fine of up to B100,000. The wrongdoing under the criminal law concerning religious insults may result in a jail term of one-seven years and/or a fine of B20,000-B40,000.

Both were detained at the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok. Col Jarupat said police were expanding their investigation into the couple’s behaviour as police suspected they had committed similar offences at another religious site in Bangkok.

He later identified it at Wat Trai Mit Witthayaram (Golden Buddha temple) in Bangkok. The Buddhist temple houses the world’s largest solid gold Buddha image.

After their arrest at Don Mueang airport on Tuesday night, police identified the two as Joseph, 38, and Travis, 36. San Diego Gay & Lesbian News (SDGLN) identified them in its report as Joseph Dasilva and Travis Dasilva, a married couple from San Diego’s Hillcrest neighbourhood, and reported that they were seeking assistance from their city administration.

Media reported they had a social media account called “Traveling Butts” with similar pictures taken at various tourist destinations.

Read original story here.

 

 
Kurt | 01 December 2017 - 11:31:19

The 5,000 thb fine is peanuts. Why not given a combined fine for act + 'computer crime' ?
Why not given a fine of 50,000 thb ( US$ 1540) each that day prior their airport departure, ban them for 10 years visiting Thailand and case closed ?

Now a costly going on dragging thai law happening.( detention, court case, etc)
Something what also could disturb diplomatic relationship, with a chance of international discussion of what is a religious site.
After all, there are religious sites looking more like business sites.
We read a lot about it, samples enough, and there is not much religious sensitivity about making money at these sites.

Mika | 30 November 2017 - 16:00:41

It appears now that they did this on multiple locations outside Thailand and at different temples in Thailand.Clearly two big butts with two shrunken brains.Guess the smile on their faces will disappear soon.Good!

