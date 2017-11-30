BANGKOK: Police yesterday (Nov 29) prepared serious computer crime and religious insult charges with possible imprisonment for two American men arrested at Don Mueang airport Tuesday night (Nov 28) for posting photos of their bare buttocks taken at the Temple of Dawn.

A photo doctored and released by the Immigration Bureau shows two American men arrested at Don Mueang airport, Bangkok, Tuesday night. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Col Jarupat Thongkomol, chief of the Bangkok Yai Police Station, said yesterday (Nov 29) that both confessed to the act and had been fined B5,000 on Tuesday night for getting naked in public. The fine was the heaviest permissible for the offence.

However, the station chief also said police were preparing more charges against the Americans, because they posted their photos on the internet and took photos of their naked body parts at a religious site.

They would be charged with violating the computer crime law for posting pornographic pictures online and breaching Section 206 of the criminal law concerning behaviour at a religious place that insults the religion, Col Jarupat said.

The offence under the computer crime act is liable to a jail term of up to five years and/or a fine of up to B100,000. The wrongdoing under the criminal law concerning religious insults may result in a jail term of one-seven years and/or a fine of B20,000-B40,000.

Both were detained at the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok. Col Jarupat said police were expanding their investigation into the couple’s behaviour as police suspected they had committed similar offences at another religious site in Bangkok.

He later identified it at Wat Trai Mit Witthayaram (Golden Buddha temple) in Bangkok. The Buddhist temple houses the world’s largest solid gold Buddha image.

After their arrest at Don Mueang airport on Tuesday night, police identified the two as Joseph, 38, and Travis, 36. San Diego Gay & Lesbian News (SDGLN) identified them in its report as Joseph Dasilva and Travis Dasilva, a married couple from San Diego’s Hillcrest neighbourhood, and reported that they were seeking assistance from their city administration.

Media reported they had a social media account called “Traveling Butts” with similar pictures taken at various tourist destinations.

