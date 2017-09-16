BANGKOK: The Royal Household Bureau has set Sept 30 as the final day for people to pay respects to the late King Bhumibol at the Grand Palace.

Saturday 16 September 2017, 09:31AM

Mourners queue to enter the Grand Palace to pay homage to the late King Bhumibol at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

The bureau announced on Friday that people will have two more weeks to pay homage before the late King's urn as officials prepare for the royal funeral ceremonies.

The late King's urn is being kept at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace.

His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has granted permission for people to pay respects to the late King since Oct 28 last year after he passed away at Siriraj Hospital on Oct 13.

Tens of thousands have been visiting to pay their respects every day since then.

The royal funeral ceremonies are scheduled to take place at Sanam Luang from Oct 25-29, with the royal cremation on Oct 26.

