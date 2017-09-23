PHUKET: The Phuket Highways Office has announced that a section of the 4018 road in Layan, Thalang will be closed for five hours on Monday (Sept 25) while workers place concrete barriers along the road.

The section of road to be affected by the closure, which will be from 10am-3pm on Monday, is from Soi Layan 9 to the Andaman White Beach Resort. Photo: Google Maps

“Please avoid using the road during this time. Sorry for any inconvenience caused,” The Phuket Highways Office said.

For more information please contact the Phuket Highway Office 0 7639 0618.