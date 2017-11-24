The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Community
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Second ‘Living in Phuket’ event aims to make life easier for new expats

Relocating to a new place can be daunting, especially when the culture and lifestyle are so different. There are a million reasons to move to Phuket, whether it be for work, retirement or simply the tropical climate.

immigration, health,

The Phuket News

Friday 24 November 2017, 04:23PM

However, the first few months can be both exciting and perplexing. Working your way through masses of information and meeting with people from lots of different cultures and with a million different opinions and suggestions can sometimes be a little overwhelming.

On November 25, to help new expats navigate their lives on the island the “Living in Phuket” event, now in its second year, aims to create an integrated community and forum for all expats.

At the event, hosted by Trocadelyo Group and Bangkok Hospital, newly-arrived expats will be welcomed into a vibrant environment where they can immediately feel at home and make friends from all over the world.

This event attracts many major organisations and groups from Phuket’s community to one location, making it that much easier to find the right support without having to run around town collecting information.

The event focuses on introducing newcomers to social and volunteering opportunities, lifestyle, travel and hospitality services, educational establishments, specialised retailers and businesses, and much more.

Life abroad can be very difficult when you are left in the dark about where to go to get the services you need. That is why “Living in Phuket” would like to extend a helping hand to make life for new expats in Phuket a little bit easier.

A huge range of local businesses will be on hand at “Living in Phuket”. From all across the island schools, restaurants, banking, real estate and telecommunications services, shopping, expat communities and sporting clubs will all be showcasing their services and facilities.

The event is a fantastic opportunity to find out about fun social events and connect with new people, all in one place on one day.

In addition to local service providers, there will be stage performances, discussions and exchanges with knowledgeable local professionals. You will be able to ask questions of experts such as doctors on various topics and there will also be plenty of delicious food and drinks available throughout the day.

It is also a fantastic opportunity to meet new people from Phuket’s various communities and make contact for social and business opportunities all over the island.

So come down and join in the fun at the “Living in Phuket” event on November 25 from 9am to 6pm in the King Carl Gustaf Conference Room of the Bangkok Hospital Phuket (first floor). Entrance is free and everybody is welcome to enjoy what will be a fun and informative day.

Enhance your standard of living, broaden your opportunities and become part of Phuket’s vibrant and diverse multicultural community. It will be a wonderful family day with conferences, performances, food and drinks, gifts and surprises. We hope to see you there!

This event is proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket. For more information and inquiries see the website at: livinginphuket.org or contact info@livinginphuket.org

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket

it is quite simple.It is allowed to criticize Thailand and Thai people,justified or not but don't criticize the "holy one"commentator,as...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

Thank's to someone for the extensive summary of the conditions at Wat Chalong and Wat Tai.Very very alarming,especially the part about the breedin...(Read More)

Corruption Street: 'I'm so tired of it,' says PEBA President

It may take a very long time before illegal opening hours become legal. To many officials involved. It took 8 months 'evidence collection' by...(Read More)

Prayut defends military ‘punishment’

Spaces are not characters!!!!!!!!!!!...(Read More)

Corruption Street: 'I'm so tired of it,' says PEBA President

"However, police at the time declined to investigate the claims as they said they were currently only focusing on spearheading a campaign against...(Read More)

Prayut defends military ‘punishment’

I wish that idiots properly read an article, thus comments would be respectful, reasoned, mature and with a modicom of intelligence. ...(Read More)

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket

The press may be free, which is why such endless childish drivel is allowed to be published particularly on PN....(Read More)

Phuket second-hand shops ‘asked’ to become legal

Well, if you as a government not enforce laws, things walk out of hand. It is the duty of the Phuket government to visit 2nd hand shops and see or th...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

@ Miki take a trip to this Wat and look, every day its about every 50 to 100 Busses whit Chines people, and the charts from 1000 Bath To 10.000 Bath f...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

This Monk in Wat Latthiwanaram in Chalong start to be like this monk in Chalong Wat (Rich) some time my wife make food in the morning and go to the st...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.