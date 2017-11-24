Second ‘Living in Phuket’ event aims to make life easier for new expats

Relocating to a new place can be daunting, especially when the culture and lifestyle are so different. There are a million reasons to move to Phuket, whether it be for work, retirement or simply the tropical climate.

However, the first few months can be both exciting and perplexing. Working your way through masses of information and meeting with people from lots of different cultures and with a million different opinions and suggestions can sometimes be a little overwhelming.

On November 25, to help new expats navigate their lives on the island the “Living in Phuket” event, now in its second year, aims to create an integrated community and forum for all expats.

At the event, hosted by Trocadelyo Group and Bangkok Hospital, newly-arrived expats will be welcomed into a vibrant environment where they can immediately feel at home and make friends from all over the world.

This event attracts many major organisations and groups from Phuket’s community to one location, making it that much easier to find the right support without having to run around town collecting information.

The event focuses on introducing newcomers to social and volunteering opportunities, lifestyle, travel and hospitality services, educational establishments, specialised retailers and businesses, and much more.

Life abroad can be very difficult when you are left in the dark about where to go to get the services you need. That is why “Living in Phuket” would like to extend a helping hand to make life for new expats in Phuket a little bit easier.

A huge range of local businesses will be on hand at “Living in Phuket”. From all across the island schools, restaurants, banking, real estate and telecommunications services, shopping, expat communities and sporting clubs will all be showcasing their services and facilities.

The event is a fantastic opportunity to find out about fun social events and connect with new people, all in one place on one day.

In addition to local service providers, there will be stage performances, discussions and exchanges with knowledgeable local professionals. You will be able to ask questions of experts such as doctors on various topics and there will also be plenty of delicious food and drinks available throughout the day.

It is also a fantastic opportunity to meet new people from Phuket’s various communities and make contact for social and business opportunities all over the island.

So come down and join in the fun at the “Living in Phuket” event on November 25 from 9am to 6pm in the King Carl Gustaf Conference Room of the Bangkok Hospital Phuket (first floor). Entrance is free and everybody is welcome to enjoy what will be a fun and informative day.

Enhance your standard of living, broaden your opportunities and become part of Phuket’s vibrant and diverse multicultural community. It will be a wonderful family day with conferences, performances, food and drinks, gifts and surprises. We hope to see you there!

This event is proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket. For more information and inquiries see the website at: livinginphuket.org or contact info@livinginphuket.org