The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Sebastian Vettel sears in Singapore qualifying

FORMULA ONE: Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel will attempt to recapture his championship lead from pole position after blitzing qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix yesterday (Sept 16).

technology, transport,

Michael Lamonato

Sunday 17 September 2017, 10:21AM

Red Bull Racing had led every practice session as well as Q1 and Q2, but Vettel improved by more than a second between Q2 and Q3 to claim pole by 0.323 seconds. Photo: Ferrari Media
Red Bull Racing had led every practice session as well as Q1 and Q2, but Vettel improved by more than a second between Q2 and Q3 to claim pole by 0.323 seconds. Photo: Ferrari Media

Red Bull Racing had led every practice session as well as Q1 and Q2, but Vettel improved by more than a second between Q2 and Q3 to claim pole by 0.323 seconds.

The result was sweet because Mercedes could manage only the third row – behind both Red Bull Racing cars in second and third and the second Ferrari in fourth – with Vettel’s chief title rival Lewis Hamilton set to start fifth.

But with the adrenaline of his lap still coursing through him, the German was unable to think about much more than his result.

“I don’t know,” Vettel said when asked where he found the time improvement. “I love this track.

“I struggled this morning. The car was tricky, but it came alive and it was getting better and better.

“I think I need to calm down, but for now I’m very, very happy. If you feel the car is coming alive, you can do what you want to. I knew we had it in us.”

Daniel Ricciardo was the fastest driver during Friday practice (see story here), but yesterday morning a brush with the barriers opened the door to Max Verstappen during FP3.

Verstappen subsequently led the way for Red Bull Racing, keeping ahead of the Australian by less than a tenth of a second throughout qualifying.

“It’s just a shame we couldn’t put it on pole,” Verstappen said. “I think the final lap wasn’t great, but we were pretty close, so I’m happy with that.”

Ricciardo was obviously disappointed that he couldn’t overcome the 0.026 gap to his teammate, but he took solace in the fact that pole position was out of reach for both Red Bull Racing drivers.

“I’m a little envious today,” he said. “Seb turned it on in qualifying, but I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Ricciardo maintained that winning the race would be the only acceptable result for him.

“I’ll accept a little bit of defeat today, but tomorrow I’m still confident we’ll get victory.”

Hamilton was 0.635 seconds off Vettel’s time in fifth place, and the Briton was a similar margin ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas in sixth.

Mercedes expected to struggle in Singapore relative to Ferrari, but the appearance of Red Bull Racing between the two title-contending teams could make the weekend particularly costly points-wise for the Silver Arrows.

British International School, Phuket

Nico Hülkenberg qualified seventh for Renault, just 0.1 seconds ahead of McLaren-Honda’s Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne and one second ahead of Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz.

QUALIFYING TWO

With the track improving extremely quickly, all 15 drivers competed throughout the session – not even Red Bull Racing felt safe – and when the chequered flag fell Jolyon Palmer was the quickest man caught without a spot in the top 10.

However, the Briton, who is fighting to keep his seat from the Malaysian Grand Prix onwards after being told he won’t have a drive with Renault in 2018, was almost 0.3 seconds outside the top 10 and more than a second slower than his teammate.

Force India’s Sergio Perez complained of poor grip on his final run, which left him P12 and ahead of Daniil Kvyat’s Toro Rosso in P13.

Esteban Ocon qualified the second Force India car fourteenth, ahead of Romain Grosjean’s Haas.

QUALIFYING ONE

The Singapore circuit had lacked grip for much of the day – a problem made worse by an oil spill during a support category – which meant that lap times improved throughout the first session as the tarmac cleaned up.

The rapidly accelerating conditions enabled Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne to place their McLaren cars in the top five and allowed Jolyon Palmer and the two Toro Rosso drivers to punch above their weight.

Red Bull Racing concluded the first session in first and second; Mercedes, however, was adrift in the midfield and Ferrari came perilously close to the knockout zone in P11 and P12.

In a tricky session for all drivers Felipe Massa clobbered the wall with his right-rear wheel, separating the tyre from the rim.

Fortunately the pit lane was only a few metres away from the scene of the accident, allowing for a quick turnaround of the Brazilian’s car, but the work was in vain, with the Williams car too uncompetitive to make it out of Q1.

Massa led teammate Lance Stroll in P17 and P18, the pair 2.0 and 2.7 seconds off the pace respectively and headed by Kevin Magnussen’s Haas.

Sauber duo Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson, both of whom are fighting to keep their seats next season against competition from Ferrari-backed junior drivers, qualified at the back of the grid in P19 and P20, notwithstanding a five-place grid for a gearbox change applying to Ericsson’s car.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

Comparing rainfall from England with that of Phuket is not wise, England would not normally expect 80mm, however, Phuket, with the southwest monsoon, ...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

People like me believe what they see, they certainly don't sit behind a keyboard all day trying to dig up facts & justify ridiculous out of to...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

It appears some people attempting to post comments here may not be aware that the following increased enforcement of our comments policy already in fo...(Read More)

Ten houses damaged as heavy rains cause another landslip in Phuket

And why the soil uphill got soft and started sliding down towards a wall? Why in the first place was a invalid wall built? Let me guess, uphill tr...(Read More)

TB scare as 2,000 prison inmates test positive

A thai prison health book is opening up, and not very positive. World wide is well known that life in overpopulated thai prisons is inhumane. Pris...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

I was in Viet Nam Wednesday and Thursday and watched Typhoon Doksuri miss Da Nang and go up to the north. The weather was better in Viet Nam (Da Nan...(Read More)

Phuket Old Town on alert as Bang Yai canal threatens to breach its banks

I suggest TPN simply headline article such as this; "Phuket-Reaps What It Sows" because as weather becomes more extreme, and authorities ar...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

No,not kidding and not desperate! But people like you won't believe anything without proof.So if they warn people in England,-where one would expe...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.