FOOTBALL: Phuket FC’s hopes of reaching the Euro Cake Thai League 4 Champions League, which will see 12 teams vie for four promotion places to Thai League 3, came to an end on Saturday (Sept 16) after the team were defeated in a penalty shoot-out with Chiang Rai City FC.

Monday 18 September 2017, 02:15PM

Phuket’s Nattapoom Maya (7) took the score to 2-0 three minutes into extra-time. Photo: Phuket FC / Facebook

The game remained scoreless after the official 90 minutes, and Phuket lost a two-goal lead in extra-time taking the game to a penalty shoot-out.

Phuket were the first to score, and that goal, by Tevarit Junsom (26), came just two minutes into extra-time.

Phuket were awarded a free-kick about 20 yards outside of Chiang Rai City’s penalty box, Tevarit stepped up to take it and a beautifully struck shot went over the keeper and into the back of the net.

Nattapoom Maya (7) then extended that lead just one minute later. He raced forward to meet a nice through ball from Yannick Pairice Touguessong from just inside Phuket’s half, and with only the keeper to beat he slotted the ball home from just outside of Chiang Rai City’s penalty area.

But with just three minutes remaining in the first half of extra-time Chiang Rai City FC pulled one goal back after being awarded a penalty when Phuket’s Porncha Rodnakkaret was deemed to have brought down Chiang Rai City’s Pitchanon Chanchan Luang (10) inside the box.

Chiang Rai’s Nantawat Thaensopa (8) stepped up to take the penalty and made no mistake smashing the ball home.

And it was in the final minute of the first half of extra-time that Chiang Rai City brought the score level.

A nice cross from the right flank by Chiang Rai’s Chayanon Khamkan (9) found the head of Maryson Jone Dos Santos (43) and his beautifully placed header to the left of Phuket’s goal found the back of the net.

The score remained at 2-2 after the full 30 minutes of extra-time taking the game to a penalty shoot-out.

Ching Rai City’s Chayanon was the first penalty taker, and his solid strike from the spot went to the top left of the goal. 1-0.

Poowapat Netthip (20) stepped up first for Phuket, but his left-footed strike went way over the bar.

Wisoot Choophan (7) was next up for Chiang Rai City, and his low strike to the left just crept past Phuket’s keeper Ratchanon Intharawisut (3) who had been brought on as substitute in the dying seconds of extra time specifically for the penalties. 2-0.

Next up for Phuket was Tevarit, but his penalty was saved by the feet of Chiang Rai City’s keeper Bunjong Thongsuk (45).

Dos Santos, who had earlier brought the score level, was the next penalty taker for Chiang Rai City. His fancy footwork, perhaps intended to put off Ratchanon, wasn’t as successful as he would have liked and he put his shot wide of the right of the goal. Still 2-0.

Then it was Phuket FC’s captain Jhanawat Arewansuk’s (24) turn to kick from the spot. His attempt was easily saved by Bunjong.

But all it took was one more goal from Chaing Rai to seal their win, and despite Phuket’s keeper Ratchanon getting a hand to the ball, it wasn’t enough to keep out Luis Fernando Cardozo De Carvalho’s (42) strike.

Speaking to supersubthailand.com after the game, Phuket FC’s Coach Niwat ‘Jiew’ Nuisa-nga said, “The changing point [of the game] was the penalty decision. It should not have been a penalty but it was given.

“But everyone in our team done their best,” he said.