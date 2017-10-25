The Phuket News
Schedule for Phuket Royal Cremation ceremony

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department yesterday (Oct 24) announced the full schedule for the Royal Cremation ceremony of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej to be held at the Royal Crematorium replica at Saphan Hin Park in Phuket Town tomorrow (Oct 26).

Wednesday 25 October 2017, 11:40AM

Officials take part in the Royal Cremation rehearsal at Saphan Hin Park on Monday (Oct 23). Photo: Phuket NBT
Officials take part in the Royal Cremation rehearsal at Saphan Hin Park on Monday (Oct 23). Photo: Phuket NBT

The full schedule is as follows:

7am: Officials placed on standby for Dok Mai Jan laying ceremony

9am-3pm: First period if Dok Mai Jan laying ceremony will begin led by the principle of the ceremony

3pm: The principle of the ceremony will begin the Buddhism ceremony. Monks will talk about the good things the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej has done for Phuket. Participants mediate to commemorate the late King Bhumibol for 59 seconds. Live ceremony from Bangkok via The Television Pool of Thailand (TPT) will be connected

5:30pm: Participant will begin the second period of the Dok Mai Jan laying ceremony as the Royal Urn arrives at the Royal Crematorium site in Sanam Luang in Bangkok

6pm-9pm: Performances will begin

9pm: Participants will be in position at Royal Crematorium replica

10pm: The Royal Cremation ceremony will take place

 

 
