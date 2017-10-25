The full schedule is as follows:
7am: Officials placed on standby for Dok Mai Jan laying ceremony
9am-3pm: First period if Dok Mai Jan laying ceremony will begin led by the principle of the ceremony
3pm: The principle of the ceremony will begin the Buddhism ceremony. Monks will talk about the good things the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej has done for Phuket. Participants mediate to commemorate the late King Bhumibol for 59 seconds. Live ceremony from Bangkok via The Television Pool of Thailand (TPT) will be connected
5:30pm: Participant will begin the second period of the Dok Mai Jan laying ceremony as the Royal Urn arrives at the Royal Crematorium site in Sanam Luang in Bangkok
6pm-9pm: Performances will begin
9pm: Participants will be in position at Royal Crematorium replica
10pm: The Royal Cremation ceremony will take place
