We all know that the Boonrawd Brewery group has been operating for almost 100 years and at present our business operations are divided into several categories: Food and beverage, packaging, supply chain and related business operating in real estate and hospitality businesses under Singha Estate Public Co Ltd.
We have more than 30 hotels that offer more than 4,000 keys around the world, in locations including the UK (Mercure and Holiday Inn), Maldives (Crossroads Maldives), Fiji, Mauritius and also in Thailand, where we have four properties located in Phuket and Koh Samui.
For our work, SBP is a sole system provider in terms of hardware and software for hospitality systems such as network infrastructure, including WiFi, IP TV, IP Phone, among others.
We provide the best equipment from our strategic partners and also provide the best services at practical prices, and also we can design the network system required, such as the system we designed at So/ Sofitel at Crossroads Maldives.
Not only conducting operations for the Boonrawd group, we also have external customers in worldwide chains such as Accor, for whom we provide network gateway and infrastructure services, and Hilton group, for whom we provide all equipment and services and implement processes that allow control of the time and quality of work.
OUR KEY EXECUTIVES AT SBP DIGITAL SERVICES ARE:
Mr Kritep Pilaikul
• Authorized Director
Mr Nathawut Prakongwong
• Business Development Director
Miss Rossarin Sinjarearn
• Executive Business Development
Miss Sujitra Prayongsub
• Business Development Manager
SBP Digital Service. 1003 Samsen Road, Dusit, Bangkok, 10300. Tel: +6622424000. For more information visit the SBP Digital Service website sbpds.com, or visit their Facebook page: SBPDigitalService
