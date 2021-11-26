BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
SBP DIGITAL SERVICES CO LTD (SBP), a company under Boonrawd Brewery Co Ltd, operates an IT Business as a technological provider in network infrastructure and solutions as a responsive unit to business solutions at Boonrawd Brewery’s operations and its subsidiaries as well as other external businesses.

technology
By Advertorial

Saturday 27 November 2021, 10:30AM

The SBP team (from left): Authorized Director Kritep Pilaikul with Sujitra Prayongsub, Rossarin Sinjarearn and Nathawut Prakongwong.

The SBP team (from left): Authorized Director Kritep Pilaikul with Sujitra Prayongsub, Rossarin Sinjarearn and Nathawut Prakongwong.

We all know that the Boonrawd Brewery group has been operating for almost 100 years and at present our business operations are divided into several categories: Food and beverage, packaging, supply chain and related business operating in real estate and hospitality businesses under Singha Estate Public Co Ltd.

We have more than 30 hotels that offer more than 4,000 keys around the world, in locations including the UK (Mercure and Holiday Inn), Maldives (Crossroads Maldives), Fiji, Mauritius and also in Thailand, where we have four properties located in Phuket and Koh Samui.

For our work, SBP is a sole system provider in terms of hardware and software for hospitality systems such as network infrastructure, including WiFi, IP TV, IP Phone, among others.

We provide the best equipment from our strategic partners and also provide the best services at practical prices, and also we can design the network system required, such as the system we designed at So/ Sofitel at Crossroads Maldives.

Not only conducting operations for the Boonrawd group, we also have external customers in worldwide chains such as Accor, for whom we provide network gateway and infrastructure services, and Hilton group, for whom we provide all equipment and services and implement processes that allow control of the time and quality of work.

OUR KEY EXECUTIVES AT SBP DIGITAL SERVICES ARE:

Exotic Fishing Thailand

Mr Kritep Pilaikul
• Authorized Director

Mr Nathawut Prakongwong
• Business Development Director

Miss Rossarin Sinjarearn
• Executive Business Development

Miss Sujitra Prayongsub
• Business Development Manager

SBP Digital Service. 1003 Samsen Road, Dusit, Bangkok, 10300. Tel: +6622424000. For more information visit the SBP Digital Service website sbpds.com, or visit their Facebook page: SBPDigitalService

