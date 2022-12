Sax & Seafood at 360 BAR

Start From: Thursday 22 December 2022, 06:00PM to Thursday 26 January 2023, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Enjoy live saxophone at the ultimate sunset perch over paradise, 360 Bar and a delectable seafood platter that includes New Zealand mussels, Andaman sea prawns, calamari, seabass and more. Every Thursday at 360 Bar from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm Priced at THB 790 ++ per person Book a table: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com View more: https://cutt.ly/I0GDbcr