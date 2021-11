Saturday Brunch

Start From: Saturday 6 November 2021, 01:00PM to Saturday 30 April 2022, 04:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Indulge in a buffet of fresh, chilled seafood and an unlimited selection of delicious a la carte creation from our talented culinary team. Enjoy beverage promotions, full pool access and live music. 1,685 per person. Every Saturday. 1pm until 4pm. Free transfers for bookings of 4 guests or more.