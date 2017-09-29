The Phuket News
Satree School Phuket joins Cambridge Summit

In mid-September, students and staff from Satree Phuket School’s Cambridge Program travelled to Ranong to participate in the Thailand Education Hub Cambridge School Summit 2017, which was hosted by Phichai Rattanakhan School.

Wednesday 4 October 2017, 09:00AM

A total of four government schools, housing Cambridge programs from across Thailand, attended the event including Narinkun School and Yothinburana School.

Following the opening ceremony performances, students and guests heard speeches from the Governor of Ranong Province, the Director of Secondary Educational Service Area Office 14 and the Director of the Upper Secondary Education Bureau.

Throughout the day students participated in a number of enjoyable activities such as traditional Thai dances, academic quiz bowl, scavenger hunt and team sporting events.

The first day was wrapped up with an evening costume dinner party. Students’ creative skills were also on display at the costume dinner party, as well as mini concerts and a “Cambridge Schools Got Talent” competition.

The night was capped off with the crowning of the summit’s King and Queen. We are proud to announce Johnnie Starchuck and Joy Reynolds from Satree Phuket School IPC were awarded the honour of King and Queen of the Thailand Education Hub Cambridge Schools Summit 2017.

Marchesi Di Barolo Wine Dinner

On the second day of the summit, students from all four schools had an opportunity to learn about Ranong’s cultural heritage, while taking in the sights of the province’s most historically significant land marks, including the Governor’s Official Residence, Rattanarangsarn Palace and the Throne Hall exhibit.

The afternoon was capped off with students learning about and creating handmade perfumes and lotions from organic materials sourced on site at the Ngaw Ton Phet Greenery Garden.

Over the course of the summit students made new friends from Cambridge Programs, were given the opportunity to showcase their talents and learn, not only about Thailand’s cultural past, but also about what it will take for them to be successful in today’s world.

We look forward to the success cultivated by events such as this in the future, as our students progress towards working together with other schools in order to strengthen the ties of educational collaboration across Thailand.

By Tony Willette

 

 
