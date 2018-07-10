Sala Sunday Night Steak & Seafood

Premium barbecue main course, including imported Australian Rib Eye, full rack of Lamp or whole Phuket Lobster accompanied by buffet of delicious appetizers. Live music from 6.30pm. Premium BBQ. 1,700*Baht.
Start From: Sunday 15 July 2018, 06:30PMto Sunday 30 December 2018, 10:00PM
|Person :
|Reservations
|Address :
|Sala Phuket
|Phone :
|076 338 888
