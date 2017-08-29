PHUKET: For the second year in a row, SALA Phuket Resort and Spa has committed its support for the 17th Asia Superyacht Rendezvous Cup to be held on Phuket in January 2018.

Tuesday 29 August 2017, 06:51PM

The Asia Superyacht Rendezvous Cup will be held again at SALA Phuket Resort and Spa.

The prestigious sailing yacht regatta, accompanied by an entourage of beautiful motor yachts, will offer participating guests unprecedented luxury over three days of parades, racing, camaraderie and social events.

“Following our successful partnership last year, we are delighted to support the Asia Superyacht Rendezvous once again this year to create a memorable experience for all the attending superyacht owners, captains, crew and VIP guests,” said Nicolas Reschke, Group Director of Business Development, SALA Hospitality Group.

“At our SALA Resorts and Spas properties we strive to offer a personal and private experience with opportunities for adventure and discovery – we find this to be a great fit with what the Asia Superyacht Rendezvous stands for. With this partnership we hope to create some synergy for luxury leisure guests on Phuket,” he added.

Ten lucky guests staying at SALA Phuket Resort and Spa from January 19-21, 2018 will be invited to experience a race as well as evening events as a VIP guest of the resort.

SALA Hospitality Group is a homegrown Thai hospitality company that owns and operates seven luxurious and intimate properties under the brands SALA Resorts and Spas and sala boutique. SALA Hospitality Group is also the majority shareholder of the Six Senses Resort on Koh Samui. Since its first property opened in 2004, the Group has been recognised with numerous high-profile awards and accolades which include Condé Nast Hot List, DestinAsian Luxe List Award, World Luxury Spa Award, Thailand Boutique Awards, and Thailand’s Best Restaurants.

The company’s first resort, SALA Samui Choengmon Beach Resort and Spa, opened in 2004, followed by SALA Phuket Resort and Spa in 2007. The Group’s newest property, SALA Samui Chaweng Beach Resort and Spa, will open at the end of 2017.