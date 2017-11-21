The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
SALA Phuket fills key positions ahead of 10-year anniversary

PHUKET: As SALA Phuket Resort and Spa approaches its 10th anniversary in December, the luxury beachfront resort has appointed a new General Manager, Executive Chef and Food & Beverage Manager to lead the luxury beachfront resort into the next decade.

Tuesday 21 November 2017, 01:02PM

New appointments at SALA Phuket Resort and Spa: (from left) Anthony Van Sleeuwen as General Manager, Basil Scheerer as F&B Manager and Tony Wrigley as Executive Chef.
New appointments at SALA Phuket Resort and Spa: (from left) Anthony Van Sleeuwen as General Manager, Basil Scheerer as F&B Manager and Tony Wrigley as Executive Chef.

The role of General Manager is a homecoming for Anthony Van Sleeuwen, who in his previous tenure with SALA Hospitality Group opened SALA Phuket as Executive Assistant Manager in 2007 and later became Resident Manager.

He also previously held positions in the SALA Bangkok office, taking on the role of Group Director of Marketing, as well as Cluster General Manager for the sala boutique brand properties.

Most recently, Mr Van Sleeuwen was General Manager of The Kanda Residence on Koh Samui, and before that the Australian national led the sales and marketing team at Fusion MAIA Resort in Danang, Vietnam.

Mr Van Sleeuwen fills the position left by Jon Ashenden, who was recently tapped as the group’s Vice President Hotel Operations based out of SALA Hospitality’s Bangkok corporate office.

“I am thrilled to be rejoining SALA again, especially at SALA Phuket. The team there is very strong and it brings back so many fond memories for me,” Mr Van Sleeuwen said.

Joining Mr Van Sleeuwen is another familiar face to the SALA team, Executive Chef Tony Wrigley, who has been transferred from his role as Regional Executive Chef – sala boutique, where he oversaw the culinary operations for sala rattanakosin, sala khao yai, and sala ayutthaya for the last five years.

During his time at sala boutique, Chef Wrigley was instrumental in establishing the excellent dining reputation of the properties under his care.

Working with Mr Wrigley to ensure SALA Phuket Resort and Spa’s gastronomic offerings are of the highest standards is the new Food & Beverage Manager Basil Scheerer.

Mr Scheerer joins the team from the Pullman Khaolak-Phang Nga, where he was responsible for the management and operation of all the hotel’s restaurants and bars, as well as for the monthly coordination of multiple weddings and banqueting events. The Swiss hospitality professional previously held positions as Assistant Resort Manager and also Food & Beverage Manager at Koh Yao Noi Island Resort for over three years and prior to that he worked with the Zurich Marriott Hotel.

 

 
