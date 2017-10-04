The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Russian tourist injured in suspected stingray encounter

PHUKET: A Russian tourist was taken to hospital after he suffered a deep gash to his foot in what doctors currently believe was inflicted by a stingray while swimming at on island off Phuket’s east coast yesterday (Oct 3).

tourism, marine, Russian, accidents, animals,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 4 October 2017, 12:27PM

The man, named by Tourist Police as Alexander Grachev, 26, was swimming at Rang Island, the next island off the east coast behind Koh Maphrao (Coconut Island), when he sustained the injury yesterday afternoon, reported Lt Jetsada Wichean of Phuket Tourist Police.

Tourist Police were notified of the incident at 3:30pm.

“Mr Alexander had an injury on his right foot. He was taken to Dibuk Hospital,” Lt Jetsada noted in his report.

“The wound as 8mm long and 3cm deep. Doctors believe that the injury might have been inflicted a stingray,” he added.

Mr Grachev arrived in Phuket last Thursday (Sept 28) and was to depart this Saturday (Oct 7).

He is travelling on a tour operated by Biblio Globus, but was on a tour conducted by local operator

“A Time Major Tour”, at the time of his injury,” Lt Jetsada explained.

“He departed Phuket from Chalong Pier to go to Phi Phi Island on Monday and stayed there one night before the tour headed back to Phuket yesterday,” he added.

The operator “A Time Major Tour” paid for Mr Grachev’s treatment, Lt Jetsada said.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Suspected torpedo found on Phuket beach

"Torpedo".... I don't think so. I could be wrong, but looks more like a aircraft fuel tank....(Read More)

Prawit orders mafia crackdown at tourist spots

Why look at the NYC model, they know everything already!...(Read More)

Drone ban in Phuket for Royal Funeral ceremonies

In a place where they can't even enforce the 100% helmet law it will e interesting to se how they can police it! Though i do agree and i'm gu...(Read More)

Tourist safety tops agenda as agencies unite

Wonderful news - so we should expect all Tuk Tuks to be fitted with seat belts, jet skis only hired out to people with proper licenses that know how t...(Read More)

ISLA sends expert trainers amid Phuket lifeguard crisis

nevermind the country you are help those drowning people!...(Read More)

Drone ban in Phuket for Royal Funeral ceremonies

Is it legal to shot down a Drone if she flies over your Property? Horst...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

Probably someone forgot to use a proper sun-protection and quality sunglasses while watching beach guards for more than 20 years.BTW,what beach was ob...(Read More)

Beach, coral reef clean-up nets 506kg of garbage

Do the boat tour operators have any responsibility in the cleanup? It seems they are making money from the tourists, they should pay for the cleanup....(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

" Many hotels refused to pay the tax.." I'd really like to know how they are allowed to not pay a tax. One would think an operating lic...(Read More)

Two dead after gunman opens fire on Las Vegas music festival

You can thank three decades of Federalist Society efforts. A "conservative" group that -in order to exercise "freedom", has succes...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.