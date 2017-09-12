BANGKOK: The father and mother of the “runaway bride” have denied any involvement in the series of frauds allegedly perpetrated by their daughter, who is accused of cheating about a dozen “husbands” out of B3 million.

Boonlieng and Samrong Boonliang, the parents of Jariyaporn, leave the Crime Suppression Division after submitting themselves for questioning today (Sept 12). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Boonlieng and Samrong Buayai offered themselves for questioning at the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) today (Sept 12), before police issued a summons for them to report to authorities.

CSD deputy commander Col Suwat Saengnum said after interrogating the pair that they were insistent they had not colluded with Jariyaporn in any way.

The couple said they had attended only four of their 32-year-old daughter’s wedding ceremonies and had not pocketed any of the dowries paid, Col Suwat said.

They said “it was her own personal business whether to marry or break up with the men. She is an adult,” he quoted them as saying.

Jariyaporn was apprehended at a market in Krathum Baen district, Samut Sakhon, last Thursday (Sept 7) with her real husband, 33-year-old Kittisak Tantiwatkul.

The woman is under detention at Thanyaburi Provincial Court. She has said she will fight the fraud, theft and embezzlement charges in court. She was wanted on five arrest warrants issued in five provinces.

Jariyaporn allegedly conned one man after another to tie the knot with her, and then quickly left all of them, taking the dowries. At least a dozen men were reportedly drawn into sham marriages.

She told them her name was Soipet Paleewal. The real Soipet, 27, told the CSD last Thursday she was unaware of the actions supposedly done in her name, although she admitted knowing Jariyaporn.

Neither Jariyaporn’s nor Ms Soipet’s parents have been charged.

