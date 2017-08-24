CHARITY: Having already held the event for five consecutive years, Starwood properties together with Marriott properties in southern Thailand, representing as Marriott International, are once again organising the “Run To Give” charity event, to be held on September 24 at Bang Wad Dam in Kathu.

Thursday 24 August 2017, 03:00PM

Runners await the start of the 2015 edition of Run to Give.

This will be the fifth year that Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, The Naka Island Resort & Spa Phuket, The Luxury Collection, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, Phulay Bay A Ritz Carlton Reserve, The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa Phuket, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa Nai Yang Beach, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa Merlin Beach, JW Marriott Phuket, JW Marriott Khao Lak and Marriott Vacation Club Mai Khao Beach will co-organise the charity run.

The event aims to raise funds for the Pun Fun Pun Yim Foundation and HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Children’s Foundation, represented by famous artists, beauty queens and sports enthusiasts who are all very active to the foundation. Both foundations focus on under privileged children in rural areas.

Over the past five years, this charity event has raised more than one million baht, with approximately B700,000 being raised in 2016 alone.

Aside from the 3 kilometre fun run and 10km run, this year the organisers have added an exciting and scenic 21km route from the newly renovated Bang Wad Dam to the new wide road that reaches Chaofah district. Additionally, during the event there will be a fancy dress contest, souvenir shirts for sale, a photo booth, food and beverage tents and more than 300 items to draw for runners, supporters and spectators.

In total, this charity event expects 1,600 runners and the organisers have arranged to give Marriott hotel vouchers, 118 trophies and 1,600 medals to winners and finishers and a round-trip ticket from Phuket to Bangkok to the fancy costume winner.

The 3km run will have an open category for both male and female runners and the 10km and 21km runs will have six categories: Open, 20-29 years old, 30-39 years, 40-49 years old, 50-59 years old and 60 years old and up, for both male and female runners.

For updates please check here https://www.facebook.com/runtogive2017phuket/