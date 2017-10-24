PHUKET: The Royal Flame which is to be used for the Royal Cremation ceremony of the late King Rama IX was yesterday passed over to the Kathu and Thalang district chiefs ahead of the Royal Funeral on Thursday (Oct 26).

Tuesday 24 October 2017, 09:15AM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong carries the Royal Lantern containing the Royal Flame during yesterday's ceremony. Photo: PR Dept

Governors of all provinces delivered the Royal Flame in a Royal Lantern to the Provincial City Halls last Thursday (Oct 19).

At 9:30am yesterday at the Phuket Provincial Hall, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led a ceremony to pass on the Royal Flame, which has been granted by His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn, to Kathu and Thalang district chiefs.

Joining in the handing over ceremony were Phuket Vice Governors Snith Sriwihok, Thawornwat Kongkaew and Pragob Wongmaneerung, Thalang District Chief Adul Chootong and Kathu District Chief Somprat Prabsongkram, officials from the Phuket Provincial Office of Buddhism and other relevant officials.

The Royal Flame will be used in the Dok Mai Jan service at the Royal Crematorium replica at Saphan Hin Park, Anuphas Kritsada Ram Temple (Wat Ket Ho) in Kathu, and at Thepwanaram Temple (Wat Manik) in Srisoonthorn, Thalang.