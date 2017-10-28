BANGKOK: People can visit the royal crematorium compound in a group of 5,000 per hour between 7am and 10pm from Nov 2-30.

Saturday 28 October 2017, 09:07AM

The compound of the royal crematorium in Sanam Luang will be opened to the public from Nov 2 to 30. Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

The royal cremation organisation committee said on Friday that the number of visitors per hour was calculated from the estimated 4 sq m of space each requires.

The compound can accommodate 104,000 people a day -- 80,000 adults, 15,000 students, 8,000 foreign tourists, 500 monks, and 500 elderly and disabled people.

Visitors will have 15 minutes in front of the royal crematorium where there are exhibitions of royal development projects and 45 minutes in the six exhibition halls.

During the opening period, there will be performances including evening sessions of the Ramakien mask dance drama in front of the crematorium and cultural performances on the northern stage.

Visitors must dress appropriately. Shorts, sleeveless shirts and strap blouses are not allowed.

They will also be screened at five locations. For the general public, they will be checked at the Territorial Defence Command, Tha Chang pier and Earth Goddess statue. People with disabilities will be screened behind the Defence Ministry. Buddhist monks and novices will be checked in front of Thammasat University.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will open the exhibition of the royal crematorium at 7am on Nov 2. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority will provide free buses on six routes between 4am and 11pm during the period.

The Tunnel of Flowers on Chakkraphet Road in Pak Khlong Talad area, Bangkok, was set to be closed at 10pm on Friday.

