BANGKOK: A large crowd greeted Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn when she opened the Royal Crematorium to the public at Sanam Luang this morning (Nov 2).

Thursday 2 November 2017, 01:02PM

A crowd waits outside the Royal Crematorium at Sanam Luang. Photo: Sunan Lorsomsab

About 30,000 people were present for the opening ceremony and to view the magnificently decorated pyre and other structures. They were screened at five checkpoints and waited in tents for their turn to enter.

Visitors must dress politely. Thais must show their ID cards and foreigners present their passports. Groups of 5,500 people at a time are being allowed entry, for a visit that lasts an hour. They are prohibited from broadcasting live coverage of their tour and from touching works of art there.

The structures opened to the public are the Royal Crematorium, the Dharma Royal Pavilion, landscape decorations in front of the crematorium, adjacent buildings and an exhibition and murals of Royal Development projects.

The government has prepared three million sets of brochures and postcards of the Royal Crematorium for distribution to visitors.

It is also operating free buses to Sanam Luang from the Victory Monument, Hua Lamphong railway terminus, Ekamai bus terminal, the southern bus terminal and Mo Chit bus terminal.

Police have closed nine roads near Sanam Luang to facilitate visitors to the site until Nov 30. They are Ratchadhamnoen, Sanam Chai, Na Phra Lan, Na Phra That, Hab Phoei, Lak Muang, Kalayanamaitri, Saranrom and Rachini.

The government expects about 100,000 visitors each day.

Read original story here.