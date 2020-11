Rotary meets - A DARK CHRISTMAS dinner & book launch

Start From: Saturday 28 November 2020, 07:00PM to Saturday 28 November 2020, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

A DARK CHRISTMAS Book Launch at THE 9th DEGREE – Boat Lagoon. An Evening with Jim Newport to Benefit the Rotary Club of Patong Beach Kalim School Project. Emmy-nominated Production Designer and Author Jim Newport will talk about his career in film and read excerpts from his new novel: A DARK CHRISTMAS – the fifth book in the popular Vampire of Siam series. More: bit.ly/2Hc0ToV