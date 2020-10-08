Rotary leads - Revive Phuket & whats next

"Revive Phuket - What are the next steps" - Join the discussion on how Phuket will and can re-open to get back to business. Guest speakers - The Governor of Phuket Province - Rtn. Nearing Woonciew - President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce - Mr.Thanusak Phuengdej - President of Thai Hotels Association Southern Chapter - Mr. Kongsak Khoopongsakorn from The Vijitt Resort Phuket - Secretary of Phuket Real Estate Association - Mr. Sachapon Thongsom - Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) – Mr. Bhummikitti Ruktaengam Agenda - 19:00 - Registration - Networking with finger food and a welcome refreshments included - 20:00 - Podiums discussion in the conference room Fees - 300 THB for Rotary Club members - 500 THB for Guests and friends - Finger food and welcome drink included​ Location - Holiday Inn Resort, Patong. Please park close to the Main Wing entrance to reach the conference area. - For guests staying over: Special price for THB 1,200 per room per night, including breakfast and all taxes - Guests can contact the reservations team: reservation@holidayinn-phuket.com​ Questions have to be sent in advance. Please send in your questions at least 2 days before the event to secretary@rotarypatong.org. Join the discussion and spread the word by inviting your friends... For questions around the event please address "Dieter Dratwa"