Rotary Leaders: ’Latest news on re-opening of Phuket’

Start From: Tuesday 22 September 2020, 06:00PM to Tuesday 22 September 2020, 08:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

"Re-opening of Phuket - The latest information"



Guest speakers

The Governor of Phuket Province - Rtn. Nearing Woonciew



Chief of the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) - Dr. Thanit Sermkaew



Chief of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office - Mrs. Napasorn Kakai





Agenda

18:00 - Registration



Networking with finger food and 2 welcome refreshments included



19:00 - Podiums discussion in the conference room



Fees

300 THB for Rotary Club members



500 THB for Guests and friends



Finger food and two drink vouchers are included



Location

Holiday Inn Resort, Patong. Please park close to the Main Wing entrance to reach the conference area.

For guests staying over: Special price for THB 1,200 per room per night, including breakfast and all taxes

Guests can contact the reservations team: reservation@holidayinn-phuket.com





Questions have to be sent in advance. Please send in your questions at least 2 days before the event to secretary@rotarypatong.org.

