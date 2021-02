Rotary Family Olympics - a day for family & friends

Start From: Saturday 27 February 2021, 03:00PM to Saturday 27 February 2021, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Rotary celebrates together the 116th foundation day. All 9 Rotary clubs of Phuket and their family & friends’ join in for a fun day at Bluetree. Friendly competition and get to know the Rotary family with great discount prices for entry and award dinner celebrations. More info: http://bit.ly/3acEHGQ