Rotary Club: ’Latest news on re-opening of Phuket’

Rotary Club: ’Latest news on re-opening of Phuket’

Start From: Tuesday 22 September 2020, 06:00PM to Tuesday 22 September 2020, 08:30PM

"Re-opening of Phuket - The latest information"

Guest speakers

  • The Governor of Phuket Province - Rtn. Nearing Woonciew
  • Chief of the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) - Dr. Thanit Sermkaew
  • Chief of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office - Mrs. Napasorn Kakai
    Agenda
  • 18:00 - Registration
  • Networking with finger food and 2 welcome refreshments included
  • 19:00 - Podiums discussion in the conference room
    Fees
  • 300 THB for Rotary Club members
  • 500 THB for Guests and friends
  • Finger food and two drink vouchers are included
    Location
  • Holiday Inn Resort, Patong. Please park close to the Main Wing entrance to reach the conference area.
  • For guests staying over: Special price for THB 1,200 per room per night, including breakfast and all taxes
  • Guests can contact the reservations team: reservation@holidayinn-phuket.com
    Questions have to be sent in advance. Please send in your questions at least 2 days before the event to secretary@rotarypatong.org.
    Please spread the word and invite friends...

Person : Dieter Dratwa
Address : Holiday Inn Patong
Phone : +66995018013

 

