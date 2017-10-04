The Phuket News
Rosewood Phuket ready for launch

PHUKET: A new chapter in the global expansion of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts will begin on Nov 2 with the unveiling of Rosewood Phuket, the brand’s first Southeast Asia resort.

Wednesday 4 October 2017, 09:31AM

The resort is along 600 metres of beachfront at Emerald Bay, near Tri Trang Beach, south of Patong, and will offer 71 pool pavilions and villas.

“The resort’s design will take guests on an unexpected journey through a diverse landscape of hilltop forest, lakes, wetland and sun-washed beach. An abundance of floor-to-ceiling windows and open-sided spaces will merge interiors with the natural environment,” noted a release announcing the opening issued yesterday (Oct 4).

“Each sea-facing residential-style room, starting at 130 square meters for the Ocean View Pool Pavilion right up to the stand-alone 796sqm two-bedroom Ocean House, will feature a private infinity pool and interiors that blend polished details and rustic notes linking east and west, contemporary and traditional,” the release added.

The resort will also feature its Ta Khai authentic Thai restaurant and Red Sauce Italian restaurant with views over the bay; The Shack for simply prepared seafood by the pool; and Mai, a poolside lounge with “a chic ambiance that elegantly transitions from day to night”.

Asaya, Rosewood’s innovative, integrated wellness concept, will debut at the resort, offering a bespoke program of alternative therapies, lifestyle coaching, fitness activities and specialised healing practices, while recreation will encompass a fitness centre, Rosewood Explorers with children’s facilities and activities program, and beachside infinity pool.

Marchesi Di Barolo Wine Dinner

The resort launches with a “specially tailored experience of the resort with the ‘Charms of the Andaman’ introductory offer”, which includes a two-hour bespoke Asaya experience with a personal consultation with the resident wellness practitioner, the opportunity to observe the expert chefs at Ta Khai prepare authentic local dishes which are then served family-style in a weathered timber pavilion, VIP airport fast track service for direct international flights, airport transfers and more.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts manages 20 one-of-a-kind luxury properties in 11 countries, with 16 new hotels under development, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York; Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon; A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new additions as Rosewood Beijing.

The unveiling of the Rosewood Phuket follows the announcement of the specially assembled pre-opening team earlier this year of seven key executive committee members led by Managing Director Andrew Turner. (See story here.)

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts targets to double its number of hotels in operation by 2020.

 

 
