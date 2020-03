Rock Salt 4th Anniversary Celebration

Start From: Friday 17 April 2020, 05:00PM to Friday 17 April 2020, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

SAVE THE DATE APRIL 17, 2020 FREE ENTRY.

ROCK SALT invites you for a special night to celebrate our 4th year anniversary! From 5.30 - 6.30 pm free-flow selected beverage and complimentary snacks will be served. Seats are limited in the bar area and strictly on a first come first serve basis.

For dining, please make a reservation at fbreservation@thenaiharn.com or call +66 7638 0200.