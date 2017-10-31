The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Roads to close for Patong Carnival Parade

PHUKET: The Patong Police Chief has cautioned motorists to be wary of road closures in the busy tourism town tomorrow (Nov 1) as the annual Patong Carnival gets underway with its renowned parade, which will snake through the town, along the beach road and culminate near Loma Park on the Patong beachfront.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 31 October 2017, 05:36PM

The colourful Patong Carnival Parade brings our the party town’s best and brightest. Photo: The Phuket News / file
The colourful Patong Carnival Parade brings our the party town’s best and brightest. Photo: The Phuket News / file

 

 

This year the Patong Carnival, held each year to usher in the tourism high season, will be held over three days, from Nov 1-3. Some 50,000 people are expected to descend on Patong to join the festivities. (See story here.)

Three main roads will be closed from 5pm to 8pm, Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech told The Phuket News today (Oct 31).

“Only some roads will be closed for the Patong Carnival Parade, which will start from Phra Metta Rd (formerly referred to as “Phang Muang Sai Kor Rd, see story here) and turn right onto Prachanukhro Rd and then turn right again onto Thaweewong Rd (the beach road),” Col Tassanai explained.

“The parade will continue until it reaches the football field opposite Loma Park,” he said.

“Please avoid these roads. We will have officers on duty to manage the traffic for everyone,” Col Tassanai concluded.

 

 
