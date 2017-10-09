The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Roads closed as cremation plans step up

BANGKOK: The public will be barred from entry to Ratchadamnoen Nai Ave and areas adjacent to Sanam Luang from today (Oct 9) through the end of the month, as they will be closed for the preparation of the Royal Cremation ceremonies of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

culture, death, transport, police,

Bangkok Post

Monday 9 October 2017, 08:58AM

Silpakorn University students produced portraits of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the institute’s wall during an art event hosted by the Faculty of Painting Sculpture and Graphic Arts in Bangkok in tribute to the late King. More than 100 undergraduates, postgraduates and alumni attended. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul
Silpakorn University students produced portraits of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the institute’s wall during an art event hosted by the Faculty of Painting Sculpture and Graphic Arts in Bangkok in tribute to the late King. More than 100 undergraduates, postgraduates and alumni attended. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

The areas will be closed until Oct 30 and will be used for rehearsals of the Royal Procession and preparation of the royal ceremonies which will be held during Oct 25-29.

Only people with permits will be allowed to enter the areas, according to the committee organising the Royal Cremation.

Also, on Oct 13, His Majesty the King will attend a merit-making ceremony at the Grand Palace commemorating one year since the passing of the late King.

Deputy national police commissioner Gen Dechnarong Sutticharnbancha said 38 units of 30,000 security forces will be deployed to 15 designated zones, 12 operation areas and three surveillance areas to ensure security during the ceremonies.

Reinforcement forces of 20,000 security volunteers who registered earlier will be trained by the Metropolitan Police Bureau at the Army Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Rd today.

“Readiness in security and traffic management exceeds 100%,” said acting Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Chanthep Sesawech.

He also expressed confidence in security measures that have been put in place at checkpoints around Sanam Luang.

Meanwhile, assistant army chief Apirat Kongsompong has been assigned by the army chief Chalermchai Sitthisad to coordinate with the committee to take care of security during the ceremonies.

He was recently appointed as deputy commander of the National Council for Peace and Order’s peace-keeping force, said the source.

As the date of the ceremony is approaching, heads of state and representatives of some countries are starting to announce their plans to visit Thailand to attend.

Marchesi Di Barolo Wine Dinner

Last Friday (Oct 13), the Japanese government said Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko will attend the Royal Cremation ceremony of the late King on Oct 26. The couple will return to Japan the following day.

The government said the names of other guests attending the event will be announced once the list is complete. It is not known how many are on the list so far.

Meanwhile, the Swedish government will hold a ceremony paying tribute to the late King on Oct 26, according to Nash Siamwalla, an author, who posted the message on his Facebook page.

“The ceremony will commence for the late King who was ordained as Knight of the Swedish Royal Order of the Seraphim, the highest rank of Swedish chivalry, on April 5, 1950,” wrote Mr Nash.

He cited former Thai Air Attache Manat Chawanaprayoon, Swedish Defence Attache Lt Col Roger Nilsson and Swedish Royal Palace Commandant Lt Col Richard Beck-Friis Hall as his sources.

The Royal Order of the Seraphim has only one class, a knight.

The order, in place since a reorganisation of titles in 1974, is only conferred on royal family members and foreign heads of state.

The ceremony, known in Swedish as “Serafimerringningen”, is a tribute ceremony held for an ordained member of the order when he has passed away.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Bargaining on the beaches is playing with lives

Why not have Permanent Public Employees Life Guards In Phuket?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bargaining on the beaches is playing with lives

When I was a surf lifesaver, I used to do it on a voluntary basis to help my community & chat up good lookin Shielas on the beach that were usuall...(Read More)

Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend denies knowledge of planned carnage

Well then, after all the press attention this received, I have not read any information on what I think caused Stephen Paddock to "loose it"...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bargaining on the beaches is playing with lives

Well, mr Teera said something funny before thinking about his saying, and than disappeared from sight. As many officials do,.. just empty bla bla, fo...(Read More)

Man, 20, and woman, 27, arrested with 195 ya bah pills in Pa Khlok

Is there any other country where plain clothes police officers/detectives expose themselves and make them known to the public like on publishes safari...(Read More)

Man, 20, and woman, 27, arrested with 195 ya bah pills in Pa Khlok

We still never hear how the 'distributers' get their merchandise from higher levels. That are people with influence, money and production fac...(Read More)

Tiny London sushi bar wins three Michelin stars

MUST be great at B13,000+ a time ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bargaining on the beaches is playing with lives

Then PPAO Council President Teera Jiasakun are a Ki..er and responsible for anyone drowning in Phuket ?....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bargaining on the beaches is playing with lives

This farce happens every year because the PPAO is an arrogant authority that fails to understand the need for skilled, trained, professional lifeguard...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards? We’ll do it ourselves, say local mayors

"If the tourists see no lifeguards they may be scared to go in the water" many beaches, around the world, do not have lifeguards, none on Ph...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.