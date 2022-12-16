Road accidents involving tourists spurs urgent call for blood donations

PHUKET: Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), has made an urgent call for foreigners to donate blood following a slew of road accidents in Phuket involving foreigners.



By The Phuket News

Friday 16 December 2022, 05:23PM

Image Rewat Areerob / Facebook

There is currently a “Massive shortage of Rh Negative Blood” on the island, Mr Rewat noted in a notice posted online today (Dec 16).

Despite continuing and ongoing blood-donation drives organised by the Phuket Red Cross, Rh negative is not overly common among Asian peoples, including Thais.

The dwindling number of donations of Rh negative blood leaves the much-needed blood type in short supply when the number of foreigners, including tourists, need blood during hospital treatment begins to rise.

“The shortage of Rh negative blood is due to the increasing number of foreigners who suffer from accidents in Phuket”, Mr Rewat noted in his appeal today.

“We would like to invite all foreign residents and expats to donate blood,” Mr Rewat said.

Immigration officers together with Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital on the island, will hold a special blood donation drive on the first flood of the Central Floresta shopping mall on Dec 22, from 10:30am - 4pm.

“Donate your blood today, save more lives together,” Mr Rewat said.