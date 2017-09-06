The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Rise with the sun, run for the sea turtles

CHARITY: JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa in collaboration with the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation and its foundation partners will host its annual fundraising sports event, the 13th Mai Khao Turtle Fun Run Across the Sea and Mini-Marathon 2017, on Sunday October 8 from 5:30am-7:30am, at the Phuket Gateway.

Wednesday 6 September 2017, 10:26AM

Runners line up at the start line of last year's event.
Runners line up at the start line of last year's event.

On this occasion, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong will be the honoured guest and preside over race day.

The event is a fun and family oriented affair open to all ages.

The race will start and finish at the Phuket Gateway and encompass the surrounding beauty of Had Sai Kaew Beach and Baan Tha Chatchai, and the 10.2 kilometre mini-marathon will take runners across the iconic Sarasin Bridge to Phang Nga province and back.

The event will feature a 2.5km family run, normal 5.3km or 5.3km VIP run and a 10.2km mini-marathon.

The 1st-5th placed male and female of all race categories will receive trophies and cash prizes. All registered runners will also receive a running shirt and medal, and there will also be numerous trophies for the hotel and running club with the most participants, the heaviest, oldest and youngest runners, the best fancy dress outfit and much more.

The entry fee is B350 per person for 5.3km normal run and B1,500 for the 5.3km VIP run (guaranteed trophy); B350 per person for 10.2 mini-marathon or B1,200 per family (two adults and maximum two children aged under 12) for the 2.5km family fun run.

The money raised from the event will go towards to The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, which is committed to protecting the marine and coastal environment and ecosystems for the well being of sea turtles that nest at Mai Khao Beach and the surrounding areas.

Online booking and registration is available from July 17-September 20, log on to www.maikhaomarineturtlefoundation.org

Walk-in registration is also available at The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa’s from September 21-30, from 10am-5pm, call +66 (0) 76 338 000 ext. 3309 or email to maikhaoturtlefoundation@gmail.com

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media sponsors of this event.

 

 
