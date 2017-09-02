The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Rise of the condotel: Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach Condotel developers solve Hotel Act conundrum

PHUKET: A new condo development at Mai Khao, on Phuket’s northwest coast, is among the first to make a major breakthrough for potential owners wanting to rent out their properties for periods of 30 days or less since the recent crackdown on condo projects across the island under the Hotel Act.

construction, property, land,

The Phuket News

Sunday 3 September 2017, 11:00AM

Mai Khao Beach Condotel, freehold and legally available for rent at daily rates
Mai Khao Beach Condotel, freehold and legally available for rent at daily rates

Mai Khao Beach Condotel has had its building permit as well as its essential Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) both approved, giving the developer Mai Khao Beach Condotel Co Ltd, which is part of Thai Business Development (TBD) Company Group, the green light to go full steam ahead in delivering the units.

The condotel, located just 450 metres from Mai Khao Beach, is surrounded by five-star resorts and is only 10 minutes’ drive to the airport. But sales off-plan have been swift, with only about 160 units of the 320 units still available, confirmed TBD Company Group CEO Igor Protasov.

Other major drawcards are the 10% guaranteed rental return for five years program, and with unit prices from B1.999 to B6 million, the option of freehold ownership has had incredible appeal,” Mr Protasov told The Phuket News.

Further, the completed project will be “hotel managed”, he said.

“We are in negotiations with three different Western hotel chain companies to get a four- to five-star hotel brand of one of those companies to manage the Mai Khao Beach Condotel,” Mr Protasov added.

Yet the major attraction is that foreigners can own their units freehold and can rent them out at daily rates as the entire project has been designed to comply with the Hotel Act and the required building standards and the project will be managed by a hotel operator, explained Mr Protasov.

C and C Marine

The move to ensure dual compliance was done to appeal to buyers in the market for their full confidence.

“The decision to ensure the project complies with both the Condominium Act and the Hotel Act was made before we launched into the design and planing of the project,” Mr Protasov explained.

The main factor was to create project that is interesting for buyers as an investment. Owners can legally rent out of their units on a daily basis allows to guaranty to the customers 10+% return on investment per year from rentals,” he pointed out.

“As well, because it is a commercial property, its value after construction is finished will be at least 25% higher compared with market prices of standard residential condominiums.”

Regarding the hotel operator to be brought in to manage the daily operations of the development, Mr Protasov noted that TBD Company Group already has experience with hotel operations.

We have been operating the Palm Oasis Boutique Hotel, which is a part of TBD Company Group, over the past five years,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

A fruit vendor with her stand in front of her home, halfway on the sidewalk hit me with a plank of wood for parking in front of it, on the public stre...(Read More)

Phuket Pol Commander declines to comment on reinstatement of officers allegedly involved in corruption

if a person was asked a question and they declined to comment it would suggest they were not proud to answer the question and a suggestion of guilt or...(Read More)

Nigerian identified as Phuket shooting suspect by Russian victim

Wow, many high ranking police officers shuffling for the safari photo. Very different from that photo showing a large knife wielding tuk tuk driver. ...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Rather amusingly I was fined 1,000 baht this week for what I can only understand was "parking near a bridge" outside the Honda motorbike sho...(Read More)

Wanted Russian fugitive arrested in Phuket

My children lived in Rawai for years until the Tsunami wiped out their Business in Patong and Bungalow they were renting at Chantra ,Rawai Beachfront,...(Read More)

Phuket mini-van driver, passenger injured when driver rear-ends parked bus

They need speed limiters fitting too, most of the accidents are from excessive speed!...(Read More)

Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating

Growing up as an" only child" makes someone unfit for serving as a soldier? This statement must come from an "only child"or from s...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

Am I mistaken that the linked drowning article with the figure of 120 drowning deaths been removed ?...(Read More)

Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating

The Editor's picture choice of a big cannon is hilarious, thanks. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.