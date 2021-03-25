Revive 555 Festival

Start From: Wednesday 31 March 2021, 10:00AM to Sunday 18 April 2021, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Explore the 19 days of island fun with a series of exciting events at Laguna Phuket Revive 555 Festival, 31 March – 18 April at Laguna Phuket. Enjoy sports like SUP competition, Sunset Beach Run and Surf Skate, free music concerts, 4-day LGBTQ+ Pride celebration, local gastronomy showcase, cultural and community events over Songkran, with headlining artists Kong Saharat, Da Endorphine, Yes’sir Days, Pop Pongkool, LABANOON, F.HERO, Thaitanium, Bodyslam, Ice Sarunyu and Instinct taking part. More info at www.lagunaphuket.com or 076 362 300.