Explore the 19 days of island fun with a series of exciting events at Laguna Phuket Revive 555 Festival, 31 March – 18 April at Laguna Phuket. Enjoy sports like SUP competition, Sunset Beach Run and Surf Skate, free music concerts, 4-day LGBTQ+ Pride celebration, local gastronomy showcase, cultural and community events over Songkran, with headlining artists Kong Saharat, Da Endorphine, Yes’sir Days, Pop Pongkool, LABANOON, F.HERO, Thaitanium, Bodyslam, Ice Sarunyu and Instinct taking part. More info at www.lagunaphuket.com or 076 362 300.