The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Revellers face security blitz

NATIONWIDE: Twenty thousand police officers are to be deployed across the capital for the New Year countdown, especially at four major spots where revellers will gather in large numbers.

accidents, crime, police, tourism,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 26 December 2017, 08:47AM

These tourist police staged a show of force at and inside Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday (Dec 25). Photo: Somchai Poomlard
These tourist police staged a show of force at and inside Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday (Dec 25). Photo: Somchai Poomlard

The four countdown venues are CentralWorld at Ratchaprasong intersection, Khao San Rd off Ratchadamnoen Rd, Asiatique on Charoenkrung Rd and the Crystal Design Centre on Pradit Manutham Rd, according to Maj Gen Montri Yimyaem, deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

CentralWorld, where a bomb went off during the 2006 New Year countdown, is expected to be the most crowded venue with at least 125,000 revellers, some 25,000 more than last year.

Maj Gen Montri said the 20,000 security personnel will guard the four countdown venues as well as 144 temples where Buddhist prayers are planned to be held to ring in the New Year.

Despite tight security being put in place, Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat yesterday (Dec 25) asked the public to help look out for any suspicious activities, and report them to the authorities. He asked revellers to capture any such footage on their smartphones for potential use as evidence.

Maj Gen Montri said 115 security checkpoints will also be set up across the capital.

Around the country, 50,000 military personnel, police and civilian volunteers will work together to beef up security and conduct joint patrols, according to deputy national police chief Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakhan.

Police will use infrared cameras provided by King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang during their patrols.

Equipped with an eight-hour backup battery, the infrared cameras will allow police to capture images of illegal activities in the dark.

Police stations in Min Buri, Bang Sue, Kannayao and Bang Yai districts will be each given 16 such cameras for use during New Year patrols, said Gen Chalermkiat.

Elsewhere in the country, police have already stepped up security patrols.

Since last Friday (Dec 22) police in Phuket have seized weapons after a series of raids on 20 locations during which 33 suspects were detained, according to Teeraphol Thipjaroen, chief of Phuket provincial police.

Of the detained suspects, three had arrest warrants out for them already and one was suspected to have entered Thailand illegally.

QSI International School Phuket

Phuket police said they will continue conducting their raids until Jan 5.

Police across the country also plan to enforce traffic laws strictly. Police checkpoints will target not only drink drivers but also motorcyclists who fail to wear crash helmets.

Five roads in Bangkok have been declared “safety zones” where a crackdown on motorists will be enforced during the upcoming festivities, said Lt Gen Chanthep Sesawech, chief of the Metropolitan Traffic Police.

These roads are Ratchadaphisek, Rama IX, Pradit Manutham, Prasoet Manukit and Nawamin, he said, adding that stringent checks on drink-driving and possession of illegal items will also be conducted by officers.

In Phetchabun province, Anon Chuealek, chief of Lom Kao district office, warned people planning on visiting Phu Thap Boek, a popular hilltop tourist attraction, to brace for bad traffic on the road leading to the destination.

Each day during the New Year holiday period, at least 15,000 visitors are expected to descend on Phu Thap Boek, which will inevitably result in severe traffic congestion on the small road leading up the mountain, he said. In a bid to provide live traffic updates for motorists, drones will be used to capture images of road congestion, he said.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, more than 500 people yesterday began to campaign to raise public awareness about the importance of reducing the volume of rubbish and consumption of energy, both of which tend to surge during the New Year celebrations.

The Department of Corrections under the Ministry of Justice said it will introduce the use of electronic monitoring devices with people who have been released on probation for drink driving.

The department plans to buy 4,000 electronic monitoring bracelets for B100 million. Use of the bracelets is expected to begin in May next year, according to the department.

The drafting of the terms of reference for the procurement of the monitoring bracelets is now under way, said Pasarn Mahalitrakul, director-general of the department.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket

Daily we see speeding through red lights On Phuket. And with speeding I mean real with high speed. It is a miracle that not more of such 'murder...(Read More)

Illegal Chinese tour guide arrested at Phuket's Ao Po Pier

Illegal foreign guides is just the tip of the iceberg and regular crackdowns on Thai companies owned by Chineses with the help of Thai nominees would ...(Read More)

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket

It just never stops. Public transport drivers are the worst effing drivers on the planet and are responsible for so much death and carnage throughout ...(Read More)

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket

I hope the bus driver is jailed for minimum 10 years for murder and is ordered to pay 5 million for each death to the family. This guy should never ha...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Here we are not in America. We are in Thailand. To 'soften' the thai problems by derailing attention to other parts of the world is not helpi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Is there something to hide?

A nice Phuket Opinion. Leaning back, overthinking it,.. was the whole idea of introducing the rules really ment to bring some law and order at Phuket...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

If one has a basic knowledge of statistics and probability, together with a modicum of common sense, figures would not be as fictitious as may seem to...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Try living in America where life is super cheap and guns are a plenty. You can be shot by a home owner for knocking on the door asking for directions ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Is there something to hide?

Free spending western tourist want all the things Phuket use to offer: chairs + Umbrellas; Beach side restaurants, night clubs, bars; beach vendors. ...(Read More)

Central splurges B100mn on luring foodies

When you compare Phuket with other destinations, shopping wise, than there is only one thing true. Phuket is not a world-class shopping destination. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.